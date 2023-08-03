🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Nearly two months after a court imposed deadline, a report from a psychiatrist who interviewed homicide suspect Alan Jay Meyers will be turned over to his attorney, a Luzerne County assistant district attorney said.

Meyers’ attorney, Matthew T. Muckler, filed a motion seeking to preclude prosecutors from using a report by Dr. John S. O’Brien III during an upcoming decertification hearing before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Muckler, in his motion, claimed prosecutors had until June 8 to provide him with O’Brien’s report.

“Defense still has not received an expert report as of the date of this filing, approximately 53 days after it was due,” Muckler wrote in his motion filed Monday.

Muckler is seeking to have Meyers’ homicide case decertified and transferred to Luzerne County Juvenile Court.

Currently, Meyers, 18, is charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township on Aug. 27, 2022. Meyers was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with Assistant District Attorney Jessica Miraglia are prosecuting, said the report is completed and will be given to Muckler, at the earliest, next week.

Ferentino said the delay is mostly due to a major shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists qualified to interview juveniles charged with felony offenses.

“With the shortage of qualified psychiatrists, these reports take time,” Ferentino said, who called Muckler’s motion “an overreach.”

The decertification hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.