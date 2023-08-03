🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from Kingston was arraigned twice in as many days after he allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine from his residence during July.

Jeremy Ryzner, 42, was accused of selling the illegal drugs from his Penn Street residence for cash, according to court records.

Ryzner allegedly set up the drug transactions using text messages and a social media app.

In a related case, Ryzner was also arraigned for selling methamphetamine to Stephen Horvath, 30, inside a gasoline convenient store at South Wyoming Avenue and Northampton Street, Kingston, on Jan. 16, court records say.

Ryzner was playing a gaming machine inside the store as police officers fought with Horvath who initiated a struggle, dropping methamphetamine wrapped in paper, according to court records.

While officers were struggling with Horvath, Ryzner fled the store.

Video footage showed Ryzner selling methamphetamine to Horvath inside the store, court records say.

Ryzner was also charged in May by Hanover Township police who investigated a suspicious vehicle on Carey Avenue. Police in Hanover Township allege Ryzner was in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Ryzner is facing various felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility for his three arrests in 2023.

Wyoming Area Regional Police, Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Ryzner was arraigned by district judges Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre and Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 total bail.

As for Horvath, he pled guilty to resisting arrest and was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to six months probation on May 5. Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance against Horvath.