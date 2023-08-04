🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Russell E. Lloyd, Director at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center, on Thursday issued another detailed response to inquiries from U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

“I am hopeful that this response provides sufficient information for your purposes,” Lloyd wrote. “Please note that I have worked with members of your staff to arrange a formal meeting with WBVAMC’s Executive Leadership Team to discuss our operational status. This meeting is tentatively scheduled to occur on Wednesday, Aug. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Medical Center.”

Cartwright and Garrity have co-authored another letter to Russell E. Lloyd, Director at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, with “suggestions for constructive consideration and action.” Meuser also has been actively seeking resolutions to the concerns raised without much response from the VA.

Lloyd said the three elected officials have been invited to attend the session.

Lloyd said the WBVAMC continues to follow Veterans Health Administration (VHA) guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of veterans, visitors, and staff.

Here are Lloyd’s responses to the concerns raised:

Group therapy sessions

WBVAMC’s Mental Health and Behavioral Medicine Service and Social Work Service leadership are actively engaged in the resumption of face-to-face group therapy sessions for veterans who would benefit from evidence-based clinical interventions facilitated by a psychologist or other licensed therapist. Specifically, group therapy sessions for our Vietnam Veterans will be resuming this month at the Medical Center and the Allentown Behavioral Health Annex Clinic.

As some of our Veterans have expressed a preference for less structured meetings with their peers, we are also investigating the feasibility of establishing sharing agreements with the Vietnam Veterans groups in Allentown and Wilkes-Barre which will allow them to utilize space within our facilities for independent group meetings.

Use of volunteers

The most recent update to VHA’s COVID Operational Plan indicates that volunteers are permitted in all operational stages if they follow all requirements of VHA employees.

Vaccination status is not a barrier to an individual’s participation as a volunteer. WBVAMC’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement/Voluntary Service staff are in the process of reviewing and contacting non-active Volunteers to inform them of VHA’s updated guidance and to ask if they are interested in returning as a Volunteer.

Recreational outings for CLC residents

Group Recreational Outings for our CLC Residents have resumed and on-station CLC activities continue to be offered daily. On and off-station recreational activities are developed based on the preferences of and feedback from our Residents.

Based upon the nature of the event and the care needs of participating Residents, off-station activities such as bus trips require the support of Recreation Therapy and Nursing staff. Coordination of these events must take into consideration the maintenance of regularly scheduled activities within the CLC as not all Residents are able or desire to participate in off-station outings.

Generally, Thursdays are utilized as the primary off-station activity day so as not to conflict with regularly scheduled events in the CLC. Through appropriate scheduling, we can maximize the opportunities available for all CLC Residents. Outside activities are not limited to Thursdays.

CLC Resident requests for specific trips are reviewed to determine support staff requirements and availability.

SARRTP visitors

Family and caregiver visitors to WBVAMC’s SARRTP participate in psycho-educational sessions regarding recovery and relapse warning signs with a counselor prior to each visit. This education is considered critical for the veteran’s overall treatment success and sessions are tailored to the individual veteran’s treatment and recovery needs, with new content reviewed if Veterans have repeated weekly visits.

As family dysfunction is a significant trigger for relapse, these sessions help the clinical treatment team identify skills the veteran will need following discharge from SARRTP.

Visits are considered part of the treatment plan, so there may be times when an individual veteran is not emotionally ready for visitation. In those situations, any scheduled visit would be cancelled.

Letter sent to VISN director

Meuser, R-Dallas, and Garrity also co-authored a letter to Timothy Liezert, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 4 Network Director, in Washington D.C. regarding their concerns regarding the quality-of-life issues at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and Community Living Center.

“We can all agree that the well-being of our veterans must be a top priority — and that means ensuring they receive the best possible medical care and promoting mental health through socialization and other activities,” Garrity and Meuser wrote. “We appreciate your willingness to assist with this issue and ensure our heroes are getting the care they deserve.”

In the letter, Meuser and Garrity asked Liezert to review:

• The availability of group therapy meetings for veterans with PTSD, which many of those veterans consider to be absolutely vital to their mental health, and the apparent requirement that veterans who are already 100% service disabled receive a new clinical referral before being allowed to participate in group therapy meetings.

• The scheduling of additional recreational outings, which have been non-existent since early 2020 and remain extremely limited (and only on Thursdays) — nowhere near the number of outings which were scheduled pre-pandemic.

• The absurd hurdles which limit the ability of family and friends to visit veterans in the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP), specifically the requirement that an hour-long video course is completed before every single visit.

• The fact that volunteers are singled out as the only group required to be vaccinated and boosted – the standard should be the same for volunteers as it is for employees and other visitors.

“The Lebanon VA Medical Center has been named the top VA Medical Center in the country for patient experience for the past two years — so we have a model less than two hours away that proves the current situation in Wilkes-Barre can be improved dramatically,” the letter states.

Liezert has not yet replied to the letter.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.