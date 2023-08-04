🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — U.S Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S Rep. Matt Cartwright and Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will meet with Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center Director Russell E. Lloyd on Aug. 23 to address continued concerns from all three offices regarding the living conditions of veterans at the center.

At a press conference Thursday, Meuser and Garrity discussed their expectations going into the meeting and gave a general update on their combined efforts to improve veterans’ safety and satisfaction at the Wilkes-Barre VA.

Cartwright was unable to attend the press conference in person, with Communications Director Wendy Wilson representing his office.

Garrity called plans for the face-to-face meeting “a step in the right direction” and said that she is hopeful real progress will finally be made.

Separately, Lloyd issued a response on Thursday which can be seen in the accompanying story.

Following the meeting, Cartwright sent a release stating, “While we’re encouraged by the progress the Wilkes-Barre VA has made in response to our requests, we remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure VA protocols continue to move in the right direction.”

“For close to a year, we’ve called on the Wilkes-Barre VA medical center to make reasonable, commonsense improvements and we’re here today because the brave men and women who served our country deserve to be treated better,” said Garrity.

Although the details of the meeting are still being worked out, Garrity said that they have been offered a tour of the medical center, where they will likely be able to speak with resident veterans about their experiences.

“Supporting our veterans should always be bi-partisan,” said Garrity. “As a veteran myself, I will always fight for our heroes to deserve to live out their golden years in dignity and respect and not some sort of bureaucratic solitary confinement.”

The formal meeting comes after more than a year of correspondence back and forth between the three offices and the leadership of the VA medical center.

On July 31, Cartwright and Garrity co-authored a letter to Lloyd, outlining “suggestions for constructive consideration” in regards to the quality of care and services provided by the VA.

They highlighted four key points of concern including lack of off-sight outings and inconsistent protocols regarding visitors and volunteers, as well as administrative hurdles in allowing Vietnam veterans access to group therapy.

“These things isolate our veterans,” said Garrity. “They cause loneliness and we know that isolation and loneliness can kill.”

Garrity also claimed that she has seen Facebook posts and has been sent videos from family members of veterans who have complained of “cockroach issues” and the general lack of quality of care at the center.

Meuser has also actively sought changes to the Wilkes-Barre VA and has met with them numerous times over the past year to address the issues he’s had.

Lloyd sent a detailed follow up on Thursday in response to concerns raised in the July 31 letter, but Garrity and Meuser were still not satisfied that their concerns were met.

“The responses we get are usually a lot of words that don’t say a whole lot,” said Garrity.

“Our patience has fully worn out,” added Meuser.

In that same letter, Lloyd continued to insist protocols put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic are still being followed in order to ensure the safety of both veterans and staff.

Garrity pointed out that the federal guidelines “delegate quite a bit on the local level” adding that she feels the Wilkes-Barre VA isn’t “solution-orientated” and is looking for ways to keep restrictions in place.

Meuser used the Lebanon VA Medical Center, which has been named top VA Medical Center in the country for patient experience for the past two years, as an example of a place that is far more “accommodating” than the Wilkes-Barre VA.

“They follow the same guidelines, yet they bring common sense to it and frankly, and Treasurer Garrity mentioned it this way, they bring a heart to it,” said Meuser.

Garrity said that if they don’t see considerable change following the proposed meeting on Aug. 23, a change in leadership at the VA might be needed.

If veteran experience does not improve, Meuser said that the Veterans Affairs committee is not only willing to send representatives to the Wilkes-Barre VA, but possibly hold a hearing to inquiry about the conditions and protocols of the center.

“What matters to us is the satisfaction of the care the veterans receive,” said Meuser. “One way or another, we’re not going to let up until that happens.”