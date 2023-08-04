🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Skeletal remains discovered in a wooded area along Route 115 near Interstate 81 in June 2022 have been identified as Deividas Semeta, 44, originally from Lithuania, the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre announced Friday.

Semeta was reported missing to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department and was said to be homeless. His death is not considered suspicious, state police stated.

Skeletal remains were discovered at about 10 a.m. on June 28, 2022, in a wooded area near the entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 81 from Route 115.

The scene was processed by the state police Forensic Services Unit, Troop P, along with the Mercyhurst University Anthropology Forensic Scene Recovery Team.

An initial assessment at the time indicated the deceased was a white male, with a possible age range of 25 to 40 years old, and believed to had been at the location for less than two years.

During an investigation by the state police Criminal Investigation’s Unit, leads were developed on a possible victim.

The remains were positively identified as Semeta.

Semeta was listed as a missing person and homeless.