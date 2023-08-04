🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two people were arrested Friday and a third person faces charges for the ambush-style fatal shooting of Elijah Rivers in the area of Coal and North Meade streets earlier this year.

Yuamir S. Grayson, 27, of North Washington Street, and Breanna Marie Knight, 26, of East Linden Street, Wilkes-Barre, were charged with an open count of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Grayson was further charged with firearms not to be carried without a license.

Kadeemn Karon Carruth, 19, currently housed at a state prison serving a one-to-two year sentence on a firearm offense, is charged with criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Grayson and Knight were arrested following an investigation by detectives with Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County district attorney’s office.

Investigators believe Grayson and Rivers had a years-long feud against each other.

Court records allege Knight was driving a Ford Focus occupied by Grayson and Carruth and drove to North Meade Street, where she parked at about 11:47 p.m., when Grayson and Carruth exited.

Knight drove away and Rivers arrived two minutes later in a Dodge Charger intending to see a friend who lives on North Meade Street.

When Rivers exited his vehicle, Grayson and Carruth approached and fired multiple rounds, court records say.

Grayson and Carruth ran to the Ford that was idling a short distance away before Knight speeds away.

Numerous .40-caliber and .45-caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene by the state police Forensic Services Unit.

Surveillance footage showed Knight getting into the Ford with Grayson and Carruth at SGS Studios on South Empire Street prior to the shooting.

Footage also showed Knight returning to the studio after the shooting where they entered the business through a window.

Inside the studio, investigators allege Grayson and Carruth changed clothes and left in separate directions carrying bags.

Rivers was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he died upon arrival.

An autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Seibert revealed Rivers died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Grayson and Knight were arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Carruth has not been arraigned as of Friday afternoon.