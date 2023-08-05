School supplies, hygiene products among items to be distributed by United Way

Members of the Casterline family of Wilkes-Barre dropped off their donations at Friday’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ event at the Toyota SportsPlex on Coal Street. Therese Casterline, left, and her husband, Robert, right, and daughter MyKenzie, stand in front of the Martz Trailways bus. The Casterline’s son, Brandon, also helped deliver the donations.

Donations start to fill up a Martz Trailways bus at Friday’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ event at the Toyota SportsPlex on Coal Street.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot ‘Tux’ Waits checks out some of the donations received at Friday’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ event at the Toyota SportsPlex on Coal Street.

WILKES-BARRE — Therese Casterline said she and her family decided to donate new, unused school supplies and personal hygiene products at Friday’s “Stuff the Bus” event at the the Toyota SportsPlex because “it was a really good idea.”

Casterline and her husband, Robert, and their children, MyKenzie and Brandon, were greeted by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot “Tux” when they dropped off school supplies and hygiene products at the Coal Street facility.

“It’s all about helping children,” Therese said. “A lot of families can’t afford back-to-school supplies or things like soap. And we got a ticket.”

Amanda Cromer, Manager of Corporate Partnership Client Services for the Penguins, said fans who donated received a free ticket voucher for the Penguins’ home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21, against the Springfield Thunderbirds (limit one voucher per person). Cromer said fans also had the opportunity to take photographs with the Casey Dental Fanboni throughout the day.

“Hockey season is right around the corner, and so is back-to-school season,” Cromer said. “That’s why the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and United Way are teaming up to ‘Stuff the Bus’ today.”

The Penguins and United Way of Wyoming Valley Nurses Pantry accepted donations of new, unused school supplies and personal hygiene products that will be distributed by United Way to eight different local school districts through The Nurse’s Pantry, an in-school resource that helps at-risk children meet their basic hygiene and school supply needs.

A full-sized travel bus provided by Martz was parked outside of the Penguins’ practice facility, the Toyota SportsPlex, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Donations were placed on the bus, gradually “stuffing” the vehicle with handy supplies for students in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Donated items included soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, feminine products, lip balm, backpacks, notebooks, No. 2 pencils, pens, crayons, glue, erasers, highlighters and markers.

