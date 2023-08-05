🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday said when he traveled across the Commonwealth on the campaign trail last year, he heard first-hand from seniors who told him that more needed to be done to help them keep up with rising prices.

“Whether I was here in Scranton or out in Erie, an overwhelming number of older Pennsylvanians told me they were struggling under the burden of rising costs — and I promised that my administration would lead the way by tackling rising costs and putting money back in your pockets,” Shapiro said.

“That’s why today, I am proud to be here in Scranton to sign HB1100.”

During his visit to the United Neighborhood Center in Scranton, Shapiro signed HB 1100 into law, expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and doubling rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify.

“After more than 17 years, this bill provides a crucial update to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program that will finally ensure more of our seniors get the relief they need,” Shapiro said. “This bill, which passed with bipartisan support, proves we can come together for our seniors, and give them the relief they need to improve their quality of life.”

This is the first time the PTRR program has been expanded since 2006 — the bill raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living so no seniors lose out just because their Social Security payment went up.

Shapiro outlined his plans to expand the PTRR program during his campaign and in his inaugural budget address in March, and he said Friday’s bill signing delivers on the commitment he made to Pennsylvania seniors to ease the burden of rising costs.

During the visit, Shapiro also highlighted the commonsense, bipartisan budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 — delivering on his top priorities to create a stronger economy, safer and healthier communities, and better schools.

The PTRR expansion passed the House and Senate with near-unanimous bipartisan support to increase income limits, provide larger rebates for those who qualify, and include a cost-of-living adjustment so the program keeps up with rising prices.

Gaylene Macuska, a Scranton resident who participates in the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, said she was an invited guest when Gov. Shapiro gave his budget address on March 7.

“I was very honored to be there and hear the governor’s proposal for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate, and I am proud to be standing here to see that proposal become reality,” Macuska said at the bill signing. “Gov. Shapiro campaigned on improving and expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program — and he’s following through on his promise to seniors here in Pennsylvania.”

Macuska said under the bill that Shapiro signed on Friday in Scranton, the maximum standard rebate will increase from $650 to $1,000.

“That might not seem like a whole lot of money to you, but for thousands of older Pennsylvanians, it’s a lifeline that helps pay the bills, and I know that to be true,” Macuska said.

