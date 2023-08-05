🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The Luzerne Intermediate Unit has won a $390,280 federal grant for programs supporting expectant and parenting learners, the state announced Thursday. The agency, which provides a variety of services to area schools, was the only grant recipient in Luzerne County. All told, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announces more than $13.5 million for 26 education entities.

LIU Executive Director Tony Grieco said via email that “this is a long standing grant that we have been successful in getting.” The agency currently has three full-time teachers in the state’s “Education Leading to Employment and Career Training” program thanks to the grants.

Those teachers “go out and work with school-aged expectant/new mothers and their families. They provide parenting education, coordinating parent/child group activities, assist with providing supports that allow students to continue their education such as daycare expenses and transportation.

They also provide equipment such as car seats, and help in accessing available resources “that assist them in getting off to a good start in life. The overarching goal of the grant program is to allow teen moms/dads to complete their education goals while parenting their children.”

In a media release announcing the grants, state Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said “Expectant and parenting students are at risk of barriers to successful academic and career outcomes, especially if access to resources and community support is limited.

“This grant funding will enable students to receive the assistance they need to ensure their learning isn’t interrupted, allowing them to graduate with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to their family and community.”

