PLYMOUTH — Mayor Frank Coughlin said it best.

“To me, the Kielbasa Festival is when old friends come home — friends who haven’t seen each other in years and they share stories and enjoy good food and music,” the Mayor said.

And that really says it all.

On Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, Plymouth will, indeed, come alive again. It will be like traveling back in time and I won’t even need the Way Back Machine to get me there.

It’s time to wake up and smell the garlic.

And for those of us who grew up in Wyoming Valley in the 1950s and 1960s, it was the best of times.

Neighborhoods were safe, cars were classic, patriotism was a way of life, social media was non-existent and communities thrived.

Small towns with neighborhood schools with teachers who taught and students who learned. Athletic teams were the pride and joy of the town and downtown sidewalks were filled with shoppers purchasing items at family owned stores.

You’re darn right I’m proud I grew up in Plymouth. Proud I’m from Wyoming Valley. Proud of this region, its people and its beauty.

And this coming weekend, I can say I again will be even more proud of Old Shawnee and everyone involved in the 19th annual Plymouth Alive Original Kielbasa Festival.

Thousands of people will visit the town for the amazing food, whether you enjoy authentic and/or innovative Polish delicacies, or all other ethnic dishes — it’s all there. And the music will also be fantastic.

Last year, Dr. Joe Piszczek said the Kielbasa Festival reminded him of the town’s Centennial celebration in 1966.

“This event gives you the same kind of hometown feel and spirit,” he said.

Dr. Joe was right on target.

In 1966, Plymouth epitomised small-town America. Stores lined both sides of Main Street, and they stayed open in the evenings.

The high school’s basketball team won the Wyoming Valley Conference championship and copped the District 2 title.

There were parades for the opening of Little League and for Halloween, as storefront windows were painted in festive scenes.

The town — all towns around — were safe, and it was fun.

And there was that magnificent school campus, with its beautiful brick buildings, winding sidewalks and tall shade trees. And Huber Stadium and its amazing wall and the Plymouth Little League right next to it.

Football games were played on Turkey Day back then. Thanksgiving dinner would wait until “the game” was over. Thousands of people crowded into stadiums to watch these games, and seldom did they disappoint.

Being in Plymouth for the Kielbasa Festival always makes me yearn to walk the Main Street like it was 1966 again. I want to visit all those great places that I have written about before. I want to get a CMP at Golden Quality — vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup and marshmallow sauce with peanuts and whipped cream and a cherry on top.

I want to watch a movie at the Shawnee Theater and I want a Mergo’s hot dog and a Rea & Derick cherry Coke. I want to buy a new shirt at Mitch Plessett’s Men’s Shop and a couple of comic books at C. Matus News, where I might also shoot a little 9-ball and play the six-card pinball machine.

I want to peer into Brodmarkel’s Store and see what they actually sold in there. I want to browse Al Wasley Jeweler and I want to get a pizza and a Coke at Joe’s Pizza and then walk back to C. Matus and hold up a parking meter with my besties as we watched the world go by.

Now 57 years later, we still remember and enjoy those days of our youth — of growing up and celebrating our town.

These memories never die.

Those really were the good old days — “Shawnee Against the World.” And those good old days return when the Kielbasa Festival is held and Shawnee really does shine again.

The Plymouth Alive team is to be commended. Alexis Eroh, chair of the committee, and Mayor Frank Coughlin, know how important the festival is for the town and its people.

And there is much more that the Kielbasa Festival means to the town and its organizations and its people.

“The sense of pride and community that results from the festival is tangible,” Eroh said. “Kielbasa Festival is iconically Plymouth and showcases the best of what we have to offer.”

And it’s much more than great food and music and fun — it’s those memories that stay with us, no matter if we grew up[ in Plymouth, Larksville, Edwardsville, Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, Swoyersville, Forty Fort, Nanticoke, Pittston, Dallas, Mountain Top, or anywhere else in the Valley.

Those really were the days my friend.

And they will never end.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.