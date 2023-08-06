Festival attracts connoisseurs of the treat with vendors, wide range of eats

Hunter Hynes, 5, of Hanover Township eats a pickle on a stick at the ‘Pickle This, Pickle That’ Pickle Fest held at the Forty Fory Sports Complex Saturday.

Kaydon Haluck dressed as Dynamite Dilly passed out samples of pickles made by TNT Subs and More from Nanticoke.

A variety of flavors in pickles were available at the Hellga’s Kitchen pickle stand. Hellga’s Kitchen is located in Pocono Summit.

The ‘Pickle This, Pickle That’ Pickle Fest held at the Forty Fort Sports Complex attracted a record crowd Saturday.

Pickle t-shirts were for sale out side the TNT Subs and More food truck from Nanticoke that had people lining up for pierogies and pickle treats.

FORTY FORT — Hundreds of area residents found themselves in a pickle Saturday, attending a festival that served up the treat in various forms and flavors.

The second annual “Pickle This, Pickle That” fest offered everything from pickles on a stick to pickle pierogies to pickle filled grilled cheese.

Adding to the fun feel of the event was a pickle tasting contest and costume clad vendors sharing fun facts about pickles.

Jaime Yannes and Mike Verba of the Freeland area heard about the event online and knew they wanted to come.

When asked how often she eats pickles, Yannes said, “every day,” with garlic dill being her favorite.

Yannes even keeps a jar of pickle juice in the refrigerator to be mixed with vodka for what she deems to be the perfect mixed drink.

Verba said the two had been dating for about a year and, although he has always generally liked pickles, he’s grown to enjoy a wide variety of the savory treat the longer the couple have dated.

“I’m eating them more and more,” he said, laughing. “I guess you can say she changed my life when it comes to pickles.”

Thomas Hart of Dunmore and his friends both headed right for the “pickles on a stick” stand when they got to the festival, enjoying them with large glasses of lemonade and a side of laughter.

Lexie Dunda said about five friends were on a mission to find a pickle festival, enjoying all kinds of pickles, especially the home made variety.

“I Googled, ‘Pickle Festival’ and it came up,” she said.

After the friends finished their pickles on a stick, they headed out to find pickle pierogies.

Vendor Joe Cooper was selling handmade knives at the festival.

Cooper said the business, entitled “Drop Test Media” and known as the “Knife Guys,” had attended several similar events.

In addition to knives, the business always tries to come up with an additional item consistent with an event theme.

On Saturday it was a “pickle fork” which makes it possible to get the last pickle out of the bottom of the jar.

Event organizer Shylo Egenski said the event was very well attended and that people seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves.

The warm clear weather provided the perfect backdrop for the day, she said.

Egenski said the event, held at the Forty Fort recreation area, had drawn 40 vendors, which included food vendors, crafters and a host of activities, many with a pickle theme.