WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A woman using a fake ID tried to steal from Wal-Mart and was arrested after officers found a drugs, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia in her possession, according to township police.

According to police:

Shayna Marie Stout, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested on Aug. 5 around 6:20 p.m. after Wal-Mart Asset Protection witnessed her under-ringing merchandise and concealing unpaid mechanise at one of the stores self check out.

Stout was then detained by police after officers observed her concealing a meth pipe from her purse into her bra.

Stout initially tried to identify herself as Tricia and was wearing an ankle monitor.

Following a search of Stout’s purse, officers found multiple cell phones, identification cards, 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Stout was found to have 5 prior retail theft convictions and was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility following a detainer being issued from Luzerne County Probation. Charges against Stout are pending at this time.