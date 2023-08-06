🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The Chill Grill restaurant located at 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre announced it will be closed temporarily due to a change in management, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page.

The Chill Grill did not specify how long the restaurant will be closed, but that they will post an update when they are ready to reopen.