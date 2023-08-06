🔊 Listen to this

Gareth Henderson, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, finishes first in the Pauly Friedman 5K Run/Walk on Sunday in Kingston.

Kaelyn Barker, 16 of Mountain Top, was the first female to finish the Pauly Friedman 5K Run/Walk on Sunday at the JCC in Kingston.

Runners race from the start of the Pauly Friedman 5K Run/Walk on Sunday at the JCC in Kingston.

KINGSTON — The 15th annual Pauly Friedman Family 5K Walk/Run brought out more than a hundred area residents to support the Family Service Association and remember a woman who lived a life of service to the community.

Participants gathered early at the Friedman Jewish Community Center, donning sneakers and athletic wear to complete a course that ran from Third Avenue to the levee near the Susquehanna River then into Kirby Park and back again.

The event also included Deejay Bouncin’ Bernie, who chose tunes that saw attendees picking up the pace of their steps.

Many athletes and volunteers shared thoughts about Pauly Friedman, for whom the race is named.

Friedman passed away in 2008, but her legacy of volunteerism and community lives on.

She was a member of the board of trustees at the Family Service Association of Wyoming Valley and was one of the volunteers integral in founding Help Line in 1972, after the Agnes Flood devastated the valley.

In a short speech before the race, Rabbi Larry Kaplan pointed out that Friedman was a diminutive woman outwardly, but on the inside — she was a powerhouse.

“She was a small lady with huge ideas,” he said. “An amazing force.”

Kaplin included in a prayer from the Old Testament God’s promise that those who trust God will “run and not grow weary” and “walk and not be faint.”

Volunteer Diane Friedman, 21, looked back on her grandmother’s life with gratitude and awe.

Friedman said she didn’t have a lot of memories of her grandmother, but always remembers the family matriarch smiling and cooking large meals for the family.

“She was genuinely happy,” she said.

She remembers thinking that her grandmother’s matzo balls tasted like candy.

Friedman said she was really grateful that the event was back in full force, following the pandemic.

Russel Keeler was walking the course, the first time in a 5K since before COVID.

But Keeler has not been idle. Two years ago, he was on his way to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

He pointed out that completing a 5K involves a whole different type of training than climbing a mountain.

But both activities had one thing in common, he said – raising money for a good cause.

He was grateful, as were many others, for dry clear weather and temperatures that hovered in the mid-70s.

“The perfect day for a race,” he said.