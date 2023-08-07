🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire Service on Monday announced the purchase of Dice’s Tire, a single location in Carlisle, from owners Sherrie Fisher and Trey Wible.

Dice’s Tire Service originated in 1918 as a tire shop in Chambersburg, and opened a second location on Carlisle Pike in the 70s, selling tires and retread tires.

The family-owned business was ultimately operated by three generations under one roof.

The acquisition also includes a Bandag retread plant that brings the McCarthy Tire Service retread plant count total to 14.

The company also announced that most operational Dice’s Tire Service teammates will stay on with McCarthy Tire.

“We’re excited for this family-owned and operated business to join the McCarthy team,” said John D. McCarthy Jr., president of McCarthy Tire Service. “Not only will we be better positioned to serve the Harrisburg market, but it also increases our retread production capacity — delivering tremendous value to both our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

Sherrie Fisher, owner/operator of Dice’s Tire Service, said she has been in the tire business for 39 years and she is very proud of her team and what the company has built.

“I’m also thrilled to be able to transition our family business to another family-owned business,” Fisher said. “I thank my team, our vendors and our customers for their dedication and find comfort in knowing that they’re in very good hands with the McCarthy Tire team.”

While McCarthy Tire Service already has a strong presence in Pennsylvania, this acquisition enables the company to take a more comprehensive commercial and retread service approach in the Harrisburg market.

Founded in 1926, McCarthy Tire Service is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated commercial tire dealer headquartered in Wilkes-Barre.

With this acquisition, McCarthy Tire will have more than 70 service locations and 14 Bandag retread tire manufacturing plants along the east coast of the U.S.

McCarthy Tire is the 5th largest independent commercial tire dealer and the 7th largest retread tire manufacturer in North America.

For more information, visit — www.McCarthyTire.com.

