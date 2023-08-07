🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A clinical psychologist believes a teenage girl who authorities say was abducted and sexually assaulted over three days should testify by alternative means to avoid being emotionally distressed if she is is compelled to testify in front of her two alleged attackers.

But attorneys for John Vincent Watson, 47, and William Smiley, 51, argued they should have the right to confront the teenage girl face-to-face.

Watson and Smiley were charged by Luzerne County detectives and Plains Township police after the girl claimed she as kept against her will for several days while she was sexually assaulted in October 2021, according to court records.

The girl was taken by Watson to the Red Roof Inn in Plains Township where she found the motel room phone and called 911 on Oct. 25, 2021, court records say.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger filed a motion seeking to have the girl testify by alternative means as Dr. Stephen Timchak determined she would suffer serious emotional distress that would impair her ability to testify against Watson and Smiley.

Sanguedolce said the girl would testify via video.

Watson’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, is seeking his own medical evaluation of the girl by his expert psychologist or psychiatrist as he believes the girl did not display any signs of emotional distress while interacting with Watson.

Lubin said Watson as the right to face-to-face confrontation against all witnesses, including the girl, who testifies against him.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said he will make a ruling at a later date.

Watson remains jailed for lack of $500,000 bail on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and terroristic threats.

Smiley, who is represented by Attorney John Pike and released on $275,000 bail, faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

A combined trial for Watson and Smiley is scheduled for the week of Sept. 25 before Sklarosky.