🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Brian Swetz is moving from the county to the city.

Swetz, who has been employed by Luzerne County for a decade, has been hired as the City of Wilkes-Barre’s new finance officer, Mayor George C. Brown announced Tuesday afternoon.

Swetz most recently had been the county’s budget/finance division head, one of the top eight division heads. He had served as acting county manager twice, most recently after prior manager Randy Robertson ended employment in November.

“I am excited to have Brian join my administration, and add his expertise, in both financial and executive leadership, to this crucial administrative position,” Brown said.

“Mr. Swetz’s experience in budget preparation and presentation, managing a collaborative finance team, and strengthening fiscal health, will be beneficial to the city,” the mayor added.

Swetz’s last day with Luzerne County is set for Aug. 24.

Swetz started working for the county as a senior accountant in March 2013, and was promoted to the division head position at the start of 2014.

The city position has been vacant since Brett Kittrick resigned in January.

Check back for updates and see Wednesday’s Times Leader for more on this story.