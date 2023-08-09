🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. has scheduled a status conference for Nanticoke patricide suspect Kevin Novak who was deemed well enough to face his criminal homicide trial.

Novak, 31, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre with fatally shooting his father, Richard Novak, 70, during an argument at the family’s double block home at 1205-1207 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke, on March 11, 2022. The shooting happened inside the 1207 side.

State police in court records say Richard Novak was shot multiple times in the upper body. Multiple .40 caliber shell casings were recovered from the floor in the room where the elder Novak was found.

A spent round was found embedded in the floorboard beneath Richard Novak indicating the victim was shot while lying on the floor, court records say.

A .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun registered to Kevin Novak was found inside 1207 S. Prospect St.

A mental competency hearing for Kevin Novak was held before Sklarosky in February. The competency hearing was closed to the public and court filings had been sealed.

Recently, Sklarosky concluded Kevin Novak’s competency has been restored upon review of a competency assessment report.

Sklarosky scheduled a status conference on Aug. 16 when it is likely a trial date will be scheduled. Kevin Novak is facing an open count of criminal homicide.

Reach Ed Lewis at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TLEdLewis