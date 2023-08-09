🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy charged as an adult for an armed robbery of a convenience store pled guilty to a related offense on Monday.

Jibril Khairi, of Jones Street, Wilkes-Barre, was accused by Wilkes-Barre police of entering Paris Mart on Hazle Street and placed a beverage, a loaf of bread and a bag of candy on the counter on May 5, according to court records.

When the store clerk bagged the items and conducted the transaction, Khairi brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, court records say.

The firearm was a pellet gun.

Police gathered information suspected Khairi was responsible for the robbery and went to his mother’s house where they found a bag containing the beverage, bread and candy, court records say.

Khairi pled guilty to a second-degree felony charge of robbery before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Khairi is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 2.

— Ed Lewis