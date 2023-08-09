🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Kingston was given credit for 274 days time served at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and was granted immediately parole when he was sentenced for sexually assaulting a girl in Lehman Township.

Christopher Griffith, 26, was charged by Lehman Township police in January 2022, after the the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Police in court records say Griffith assaulted the girl from Oct. 15 to Dec. 30, 2021, when the parent reported the acts.

Griffith was taken in by the parents as he was homeless at the time. When he was removed from the house, Griffith relocated to South Carolina to live with his mother, court records say.

Griffith appeared before Judge David W. Lupas to be sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.

Lupas sentenced Griffith to three months-to-23 months in prison but was immediately paroled when given credit for 274 days time served at the county prison after his arrest.

Griffith must register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

— Ed Lewis