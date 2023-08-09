🔊 Listen to this

Cadwalader also reunited with the Pocono Mountain Regional EMS paramedics who played a crucial role in saving his life. From left: Ronald Freudenberger, Anthony Cadwalader, Trevor Harbison, Nicole Wieand and Len Dever.

Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute cardiology and heart failure specialist, Dr. Ronald Freudenberger, presents Cadwalader and Harbison with gifts to mark the special occasion. From left: Roland Freudenberger, Anthony Cadwalader, LVH-Pocono President Cornelio Catena and Trevor Harbison.

POCONO LAKE — Tony Cadwalader is a survivor.

In his late twenties, he battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and managed to beat the disease. Then last year, at 58 years old, Cadwalader survived a heart attack after going into cardiac arrest while playing tennis with his wife, Jennifer, in the private Tobyhanna Township community where the couple have a second home.

Thanks to the life-saving measures performed that day by the EMS workers, hospital staff, and the 21-year-old lifeguard who jumped into action in those crucial moments following his collapse, Cadwalader made a full recovery.

On Wednesday, nearly a year after that fateful day, he reunited with the people who saved his life.

Cadwalader, a hunting guide and freelance writer, addressed the crowd of healthcare professionals, family and friends who gathered inside the Pocono Mountain Regional EMS station in Pocono Lake and read from a speech he had prepared.

“Today is the 354th day since my heart attack on Aug. 20, 2022,” he said. “Not one of those days has gone by without me thinking how lucky I am to still be here.”

Trevor Harbison, now a senior at Cornell University, was setting up a softball game when he heard the commotion on the tennis courts and rushed over to help.

In addition to being the activities director, Harbison was also a certified lifeguard. He had gone through training three times and knew how to administer CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator, which is a medical device that analyzes a person’s heart rhythm and delivers a shock to restore that rhythm back to normal.

Harbison had never put his training into practice until the moment he saw Cadwalader lying there, unconscious and not breathing.

“I felt like I was back in a drill,” he remembered. “It was very robotic for me. I just did exactly what I was trained to do and was expecting to have a good outcome as a result.”

Cadwalader flatelined for at least two minutes, but because of Harbison’s quick actions, his heart restarted and he was awake and answering questions while on the way to the hospital.

“If Trevor wasn’t there, we would have lost minutes before the ambulance crew arrived to begin resuscitation,” said Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono President Cornelio Catena. “So, at minimum, it probably prevented some brain damage and other long-term effects he might have had.”

EMS workers Nicole Wieand and her fiance, Len Dever, drove the ambulance that day and got Cadwalader quickly and safely to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono for care.

Cadwalader said triage was quick and efficient. They had him in surgery within five minutes where Anil Grupta, MD, chief of cardiology, was able to clear the blockage in Cadwalader’s artery and install a stint.

“It really takes a community to do what we do,” said Ronald Freudenberger, a heart failure specialist at the Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute. “We have, in my opinion, perfected the process.”

The events of that day had a profound effect on everyone involved.

Although he didn’t experience any emotion at the time, it took months for Harbison to wrap his head what happened and to process the experience.

“I’m happy to see Tony today,” he said. “Just grateful and happy.”

For Harbison, the experience was a reminder of how important it is for people to be trained in how to administer first aid and he owes an endless amount of thanks to Kristy Browning and Louisa Hayes, who trained him.

“I was definitely someone that, even going through training three times, thought ‘this is something I’m never gonna have to use,’” he said.

But he did have to use it. And because he knew how to, he was instrumental in saving someone’s life.

While Cadwalader said overcoming cancer at such a young age already taught him not take anything in life for granted, his heart attack was still a wake-up call.

Even though he was physically active and had a well-balanced diet, heart disease runs in his family. His grandfather passed away from a heart attack at a relatively young age and his father, though he was older, died the same way.

“I would encourage people who have a history in their family of heart disease to get checked out,” he said, adding that preventative care can be life-saving care.

Cadwalader continues to appreciate the small things in life.

“I’m healthy. My heart is not damaged,” said Cadwalader. “I’m very grateful every day.”