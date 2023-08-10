🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Less than a month after allegedly being involved in the ambush fatal shooting of 22-year-old Elijah Rivers on Jan. 30, Kadeen Karon Carruth was charged with selling 10 fentanyl pills before going to a hospital where his girlfriend gave birth, according to court records.

Carruth, 19, along with Yuamir S. Grayson, 27, and Breanna Marie Knight, 26, were charged by detectives with Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County on Aug. 4 for the fatal shooting of Rivers in the area of Coal and North Meade streets.

Detectives believe Grayson and Rivers had a years-long feud against each other.

While Grayson and Knight were arraigned on criminal homicide charges, Carruth had not been as of Wednesday.

Carruth is currently housed at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill near Harrisburg as a result of a one-to-two year sentence imposed May 4 by President Judge Michael T. Vough on a firearm offense.

Wilkes-Barre Township police in court records say Carruth was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Kidder and Mundy streets on Aug. 12, 2022.

During a search of the vehicle, police found 10mm Glock handgun in a shoebox where Carruth was seated, court records say.

The Glock was reported stolen in Carbondale in March 2021.

Four weeks after Rivers was killed, Wilkes-Barre police arrested Carruth when he arrived at a fast food restaurant on North River Street intending to sell 10 fentanyl pills to a buyer, court records say.

Carruth arrived at the restaurant in an Uber that waited for Carruth who allegedly conducted the drug transaction in a restroom.

Carruth was on his way to a hospital where his girlfriend gave birth.

Carruth is facing trial in November before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on drug trafficking offenses.