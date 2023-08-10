🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Several people stood outside Wyoming Valley West Middle School prior to Wednesday’s School Board meeting protesting the June appointment of Michael Pozzessere as high school assistant principal.

The district’s solicitor stressed that investigation into allegations against Pozzessere in another district determined they were unfounded.

At the start of the meeting one of the protesters, Devin Reese, said Pozzessere previously worked at Hazleton Area School District, where he had been put on leave following alleged texting of sexually-charged messages to students.

No board member commented following Reese’s statement, but after the meeting Solicitor Myer Messinger said that a thorough investigation had been conducted and the allegations had been ruled unfounded. Messinger said Pozzessere had been cleared by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office, and had all background clearances mandated by the state.

Other action

The rest of the meeting was relatively short. Board President Rick Kamus announced that the board expects to get price quotes on a proposed replacement of the stadium turf within the next few weeks. Superintendent David Tosh said the district had interviewed 23 people for five openings at the elementary level and thanked the personnel committee for all the work.

Much of the agenda involved appointments.

Ryleigh White, Caroline Novrocki, Gabrielle Shemanski, Edward Colarusso and Amber Scalzo were hired as elementary teachers.

Abigail Baur, Mark Senchak, Chad Romanowski, Corinne Boyd and Elizabeth Kravitz were hired as special education teachers.

Aaron Littzi was hired as middle school health and physical education teacher, Juan Martinez as high school Spanish teacher, and Morgan Gilhooley as speech pathologist.

The board also:

• Approved a revised agreement with Pat Curley Detective Agency for school security services.

• Approved agreements with Beacon Light, Children’s Service Center and New Story for various specialized student services, as needed during the coming school year.

• Approved an agreement with consultant Kimberly Walck for Title I federal programs fiscal coordinator services. The position is grant-funded.

• Approved two change orders for the high school Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning improvement project reducing cost by a total of $13,912. and approved two changes in a contract with Scranton Electric for an additional cost totaling $9,450.

• Accepted the resignations of Brian Heylek as security guard, Marisol Tejada as cleaner, Jennifer Shandra as speech/language pathologist and Olivia Caraballo as autistic support teacher.

• Hired Stacey Kase, Fatikha Tikhtova, Lisa Wright and Marlene Guminsky as cleaners, at $12 each.

• Hired Michelle Collis as personal care aide at $12 per hour and Courtney Wolfe as middle school clerk at $11 per hour.

