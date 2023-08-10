WB honors emergency responders ‘responsible for saving a life’

🔊 Listen to this

Residents, elected officials, and emergency responders pushed in a brand new ambulance into South Fire Station on Wednesday afternoon during a dedication ceremony. The vehicle marks the second of its kind purchased by the City of Wilkes-Barre in three months, amounting to a total of about $700,000.

WILKES-BARRE — South Fire Station was bustling with activity on Wednesday afternoon — but for all the right reasons: Celebrating heroes and new life-saving equipment to help them do their jobs.

Residents, elected officials, and emergency responders alike gathered in front of the station to celebrate the newest addition: a brand-new ambulance with a price tag of approximately $350,000.

Just three months ago, the Wilkes-Barre Hollenback Fire Station also welcomed a new ambulance, a feat Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney says is all thanks to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown and the firefighters union, who pushed for the vehicles’ budget approvals.

“This is a public safety asset,” Delaney said. “The firefighters and EMTs staff them, but they’re really for our neighborhoods.”

But the latest emergency vehicle was not the only cause for celebration during Wednesday’s event.

“These men and women are totally responsible for saving a life,” Delaney said in reference to a group of five emergency responders who responded to an emergency call for a Wilkes-Barre resident earlier this year.

A large crowd gathered around Travis Temarantz, Danielle Illiano, Richard Machey, James Starosta, and Brandon Grohowski, who joined forces on June 20 to resuscitate an unresponsive patient on Blackman Street.

When the emergency call came in, both of the other Wilkes-Barre City fire ambulances were occupied with other calls, prompting the fire engine from South Station to rise to the occasion and respond.

When the crew arrived on scene, they found a 60-year-old male with no pulse.

“For all practical purposes, he was not alive,” Delaney said.

The crew immediately started rescue breathing, CPR, and, eventually, defibrillation. On the second defibrillation attempt, the man’s pulse returned.

“By the time the ambulance crew got to the house on Blackman Street, this person already had a pulse back,” Delaney said. “They’re responsible for this gentleman walking today.”

Captain Travis Temarantz, acting supervisor for the team of firefighters who responded to the call, said the outcome was all thanks to the team’s ability to work together.

“From my point, especially as supervisor that day, to see the teamwork go on and the outcome that we had, I honestly get the chills thinking about it,” he said. “It was just absolute teamwork — everybody did their role and everybody knew their position.”

Temarantz noted that the outcome, although wonderful, is not usually the case with such a call.

“It’s extremely rare, especially the point that we were at to have the patient breathing by the time the ambulance got there. We don’t get those outcomes all the time — very rarely,” he said.

The five men and women were honored with a Life Saving Award and a brand new Mayor’s Award given to those who assist in saving a life.

“I’m very proud to hand out the first five of these awards, especially knowing that you all saved a life,” Mayor Brown said, addressing the emergency workers.

After the award presentations, the crowd gathered to push the ambulance back into its new home in hopes that it will help the station to continue to save lives.