HAZLETON — A Kingston man was apprehended Wednesday at his North Welles Avenue residence on an arrest warrant charging him with initiating a pursuit with state police at Hazleton last month.

Michael G. Briggs, 37, failed to stop for state police when he allegedly passed through a red traffic signal at Can-Do Expressway and Harwood Road at about 5:45 p.m. on July 4.

Briggs sped at speeds in excess of 120 mph on Interstate 81 where a spike strip flattened the tires on the Honda Civic he was operating, according to court records.

Court records say Briggs turned onto Interstate 80 where he pulled to the berm and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot and jumped over a guide rail.

As Briggs was running away, he fell down a steep embankment and dropped his cellular phone and hat, court records say.

After a trooper confiscated the hat and cellular phone, a text message was received asking about the Honda.

The trooper called the phone number and spoke with a woman, who identified herself as Briggs’ girlfriend and Briggs was driving her vehicle, court records say.

A records check showed Briggs was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear for a court proceeding on an unrelated burglary offense.

In a related issue, Butler Township police charged Briggs with loitering and prowling at night in an alleged offense that happened after he fled the Honda.

Butler Township police in court records say a surveillance camera recorded Briggs on the rear deck of a private residence on Trolley Bed Road at about 12:55 a.m. July 5.

Footage showed Briggs walked onto the deck, noticed the camera and backed up, court records say.

An arrest warrant was issued for Briggs on July 17 charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension and five traffic violations. He was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston and given $20,000 unsecured bail on the charges.

Briggs was jailed at the county correctional facility for the arrest warrant by the sheriff’s department.