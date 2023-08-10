🔊 Listen to this

State police are seeking help in identifying the pictured man, who they say took an inappropiate video at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino.

PLAINS TWP. – Pennsylvania State Police assigned to the Mohegan Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they allege took an inappropriate video inside the casino.

Police say a man approximately 35 to 40 years old was seen taking an “up-skirt” video with his cellphone on Aug. 1. The incident took place at the craps table table around 9:30 p.m. The man was confronted by the victim and immediately left the casino.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at 570-301-5341.