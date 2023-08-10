Senator comes to Luzerne County as part of statewide listening tour with farmers

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, left, talks with U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, right, during the senator’s visit to Heller Orchards in Wapwallopen. Looking on, from left, are Brenda Briggs, vice president of sales and marketing at Rice Fruit Co.; Andrea and Greg Heller, owners.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman visited Heller Orchard in Wapwallopen on Thursday to tour the farm, sample some apples and to talk about the importance of the Farm Bill. At right is Emma Taney, store clerk.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman selects a basket of apples to take home after he toured Heller Orchards in Wapwallopen on Thursday.

WAPWALLOPEN — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman on Thursday toured Heller Orchards in Wapwallopen to gather information as he visits farms throughout Pennsylvania to hear farmers’ concerns, view their operations, and listen to what they would like to see from the Senate in the upcoming Farm Bill.

One of Fetterman’s top priorities in the Senate is fighting for rural communities and farmers.

Fetterman serves on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and he is the chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Corps, Organics, and Research.

The Farm Bill is a package of legislation that passes through Congress approximately every five years and covers a wide variety of programs related to farming, nutrition, and other titles.

The Farm Bill is still in negotiation in the Senate Agriculture Committee and is not expected to be voted on until the fall.

With Fetterman’s position on the Senate Agriculture Committee and his chairmanship of the Nutrition Subcommittee, he will have a significant role in debating and crafting this legislation, so he said hearing from Pennsylvania farmers is key to inform his work and priorities on the bill.

Fetterman said Washington D.C. is “dysfunctional” and he’s found it frustrating to try to effect good legislation to help Americans.

“It’s a disgrace,” Fetterman said standing outside of the Heller Orchards store following his tour of the 100-acre farm. “We in Congress should be working as honestly and as hard as farmers do.”

Fetterman has already introduced a number of bills focused on helping farmers and people in the agriculture industry across Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, Fetterman introduced a bill to expand the federal crop insurance program to mushroom farmers, a huge industry in the commonwealth.

In just the most recent three-week Senate session, Fetterman introduced a number of other bills focused on delivering wins for farmers and rural communities.

Fetterman was greeted by Greg and Andrea Heller, third generation owners of the farm that was founded in 1919. Heller Orchards crops include apples, peaches, pears, cherries and nectarines.

Hellers invited to testify

“Thank you for your hard work,” Fetterman said to the Hellers. “I grew up in York County and I’ve always had a deep appreciation for farmers and what they do and what farming means to all Americans.”

Greg Heller told Fetterman that he represents the third generation of Heller farmers. He said his grandfather began with 40 trees per acre, then his father expanded it to 200 to 500 trees per acre.

“Today, we have 2,000 trees per acre,” Heller said.

Fetterman also invited the Hellers to testify before the Senate Agriculture Committee, an invitation they said they might accept.

Fetterman, wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black shorts and black athletic shoes, also had a bracelet on his left hand — a group of beads, three with BFF on them.

“It’s from my daughter,” he said. “She and I have always been BFFs — best friends forever.”

Part of the tour included a look inside the refrigerated apple storage area and the building where apples are bagged with automated machinery before heading out to the sprawling orchards to check on the various types of apples.

Labor shortage discussed

Andrea Heller said since the pandemic, it has been more difficult to find workers. She said the robotic machines have performed well and are more efficient.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said, “No doubt, there were more workers available prior to the pandemic. And that is one reason why we are here today — to hear your concerns so Sen. Fetterman can take them back to his committee and make sure the Farm Bill addresses your concerns.”

Another issue discussed was labor. The Hellers sad they hire people to harvest crops and they have to provide housing and some transportation for them while they are working.

Brenda Briggs, vice president of sales and marketing at Rice Fruit Co., said the workers are used from late July through the end of October.

Briggs also said that crop insurance is also an expense that many farms can’t afford.

The Hellers said a friend of theirs who operates a similar farm was hit by hail and most of their crops were destroyed.

“We were given a price on a premium to cover our farm and it was $45,000,” Andre Heller said. “We can’t afford that.”

Greg Heller said he hired a helicopter in May during a cold snap to circulate the air over his crops, or he would have lost everything. The cost was $1,800 per hour.

Before he left Wapwallopen, Fetterman visited the Heller Orchards store and purchased some apples — paying with his credit card.

The Hellers presented Fetterman with a hoodie with “Heller Orchards” printed on the front.

The Hellers presented Fetterman with a hoodie with "Heller Orchards" printed on the front.