Wilkes-Barre resident helped guide people from slavery to freedom

WILKES-BARRE — Henry Brown’s final resting place, and his contributions to the cause of liberty, will receive a lasting memorial this weekend.

Brown, a Wilkes-Barre resident, risked life and limb helping guide people who had escaped from slavery to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

A Saturday morning ceremony will see the dedication of a marker over Brown’s plot in the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery on North River Street, where his grave has remained unmarked since he died in 1884.

“It’s a great accomplishment to finally be able to do this,” said Kathleen Smith, a member of the Shawnee Fort chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “It really feels good.”

The marker project has been a collaboration between the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, the Sons of the Union Veterans, the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Committee, and Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education (also known as the RACE Team).

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, members of those groups, as well as city officials and one of Brown’s descendants will gather at the cemetery for the occasion.

Keynote speaker will be Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, the first person of color in Pennsylvania to be elected to a statewide row office.

Master of Ceremonies will be Tony Brooks, Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society director and Hollenback Cemetery Association board member who also serves on City Council; and Mayor George Brown is scheduled to speak.

Smith has said that the DAR learned of Brown’s story three years ago, and that his grave along the fence which separated Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery from Hollenback Cemetery was unmarked.

The group commissioned a headstone from Frank Grontkowski Monuments Inc. of Hanover Township, which briefly described Brown’s efforts and has an image of a man driving a horse-drawn wagon. Fundraisers were held to help pay for the marker.

As a Black man, Henry Brown faced great danger aiding escaped slaves, even in the North.

As the Times Leader previously pointed out, an article from the May 31, 1938 edition of the Wilkes-Barre Record contains an interview with Brown’s daughter Essbella (census records show her name spelled as “Isabella”) who told the reporter that her father would house escaped slaves in the basement of their home on East Northampton Street before the group of escapees continued to their next stop.

“Could you imagine what they would have done to Brown if he got caught,” Smith has said.

Tomorrow, a grateful community will give thanks that he never was.