Click here to subscribe today or Login.
PLYMOUTH — Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive, was busy Thursday morning making sure all the trash cans were in place for the 19th annual Kielbasa Festival.
Details like that are critical to the success of any event and when you are expecting thousands of people to attend the two-day event, proper disposal of trash is essential.
Eroh said the annual Kielbasa Festival is the marquee event for Plymouth Borough each summer. The festival starts today and runs through Saturday, and will feature 96 vendors, great food, great entertainment, a parade, a kielbasa contest and the wedding of Kielbasa Man and Wife.
“Plymouth Alive is ready to welcome kielbasa lovers to town,” Eroh said. “Our team has spent the day with the DPW, Police and Fire Departments setting up, placing vendors and rehearsing for our one-of-a-kind wedding. This Friday and Saturday will be a festival to remember.”
Eroh said the 96 vendors this year is up from 81 last year.
“That’s a testament to the popularity of this festival and the support of the community,” Eroh said.
“The festival is two short days in August, but has a lasting year-long effect for the Borough of Plymouth,” Eroh added.
Parade Grand Marshal
This year, the Kielbasa Festival Parade will be led by Grand Marshal Tom Jesso. The parade steps off at 11 a.m.
“Tom has been a valued member of the Plymouth Community for his entire life,” Eroh said. “He is an U.S. Air Force veteran and has dedicated the past 15 years to maintaining and caring for the Historic Shawnee Cemetery, spending hours caring for the grounds, restoring headstones and honoring the veterans who were laid to rest on its hallowed grounds.
“Tom Jesso is the ultimate example of ‘service above self,’ and we are grateful and honored to announce he is the 2023 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival Parade Grand Marshal.”
Jesso, 71, worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years and he began caring for the Shawnee Cemetery in 2008, which he spearheaded becoming a non-profit organization — the Historic Shawnee Cemetery. Jesso created the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association, which has been caring for and maintaining the 13-plus acre site since 2008.
A wedding for the ages
There will be a wedding at this year’s Kielbasa Festival: Kielbasa Man is getting married.
“The families of Sophia Kishka and Stash ‘Smokey’ Kielbasa cordially invite you to attend their wedding ceremony — ‘linking’ them together forever.”
Mayor Frank Coughlin will perform the “double-ring” ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
SCHEDULE
The Sue Gryziec Memorial Band Shell
TODAY
1:30-3:30 John Stevens Polka Band
4:00-6:00 Shakey Ground
6:30-8:30 Taxmen – Beatles Tribute
9:00-11:00 $haken – Eddie Money Tribute
SATURDAY
11 a.m. Kielbasa Festival Parade
2 p.m. Kielbasa Tasting Competition with the Polka Bandski
1:30-3:30 Stanky and the Coalminers
4:00-6:00 Leighann & Company
6:30-8:30 Kris and the Trainwrecks
9:00-11:00 The Lance Thomas Band
Wyoming Valley West Kids Zone Lawn
TODAY
3 p.m. Justin Credible Balloon Art
4 p.m. The Magic of Bill Dickson
5-9 p.m. DJ Steve Rowels
SATURDAY
3-5 p.m. Justin Credible Balloon Art
5 p.m. The Magic of Bill Dickson
6-9 p.m. The NonStopMusic Duo
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.