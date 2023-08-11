🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Alexander Ian Cann, 30, to one year, 10 months to four years in state prison for attempting to burglarize a gasoline service station and stealing cigarettes from another service station in Pittston Township.

A jury convicted Cann, of Hazle Township, following a one day trial on April 18.

Pittston Township police alleged Cann smashed a window at the Sunoco service station and stole four packs of cigarettes from Joe’s Kwik Mart on state Route 315 on July 14, 2022, according to court records.

Cann was found guilty and sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal attempt to commit criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit defiant trespass and receiving stolen property.

Sklarosky found him guilty on summary charges of criminal mischief, retail theft and disorderly conduct.

Cann was given credit for 265 days time served in jail.