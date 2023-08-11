🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man charged by Wyoming Area Regional Police of discharging a handgun out a bedroom window at two people who were slashing a tire on his truck was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., sentenced Frederic Chairge, 26, of Linden Street, to nine months to two years at the county correctional facility on a felony aggravated assault charge. Chairge pled guilty to the charge April 27.

Chairge was also ordered to serve three years probation.

Court records say police responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of Linden Street on Jan. 19, 2023.

Chairge told police he consumed alcoholic beverages at the Moose Lodge on Exeter Avenue and had a “beef” with Davina Ianniccari and Jolene Guirin due to prior incidents. Chairge claimed he left the lodge and walked home but later spotted the two people slashing tires on his dump truck, according to court records.

Chairge admitted he fired shots from a second floor bedroom window of his residence in the direction of the two people, court records say.

Police seized a 9mm handgun from Chairge’s residence.

After the shooting, police learned Ianniccari was at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, for a gunshot wound to her ankle.

Police in court records say five to six shots were fired by Chairge.