Kamden Cunningham and his majestic mullet took the mound at Friday night’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders game to toss the ceremonial first pitch.

Cunningham, of Swoyersville, is currently competing in the USA Mullet Championships, and has raised over $7,500 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Voting is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. tonight, Friday, Aug. 11. You can still vote for Kamden at Kamden Cunningham – The Kammander – Mullet Champ.