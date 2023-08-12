🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A felony aggravated assault charge was withdrawn against Keith Ramon Coote Jr., 22, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday.

Wyoming Area Regional Police charged Coote, of Swoyersville, with brandishing a firearm he placed against the chest of another man during a dispute about a dog at Charney Park in West Wyoming on July 29.

Charges of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment were also withdrawn against Coote.

Coote waived a misdemeanor count of simple assault to county court.

Coote was jailed without bail at the county correctional facility at the time of his arrest. He was released when his bail was modified to $100,000 unsecured.

Attorney Jonathan Blum represents Coote.

— Ed Lewis