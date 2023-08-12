🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania State Police Troop ‘P’ Camp Cadet graduates line up on Friday evening to receive a medal of completion after a ‘challenging’ week-long law enforcement camp at YMCA Camp Kresge.

WHITE HAVEN — Over 60 cadets graduated from Pennsylvania State Police Troop “P” Camp Cadet on Friday evening and, for some cadets, this is just the beginning.

The week-long camp held at YMCA Camp Kresge encouraged area youth aged 12-15 to dive deeper into all aspects of law enforcement.

From rigorous physical training to team bonding exercises to presentations and vehicle tours by local law enforcement, the cadets got quite the taste for what life maintaining law and order is like.

The camp was filled with early mornings, plenty of exercise, and a focus on respect of self and others. Cadets juggled all of this while facing life away from home — and their cell phones.

But the challenging week had a sweet ending, as the cadets were each honored for their perseverance while their families, friends, peers, and mentors proudly looked on.

In his address to the cadets during the ceremony, Commanding Officer of Troop “P” Wilkes-Barre Patrick Dougherty commended the young adults’ growth during the camp.

“Last Sunday, these cadets began a journey of which many of them did not know what they were going to experience. For many, this was the first time away from home by themselves,” he said.

“This past week wasn’t easy, but these cadets have shown their strength, character, and dedication to overcome and adapt to challenging situations,” Dougherty added.

And for eight extraordinary cadets, the recognition did not stop there.

Miah Molinaro, Allie Roote, Troy Shingler, Benjamin Birth, Kiah Lloyd, Tait Stahovic, Aiden Sweder, and Lucy Giordano were hand-picked by Pennsylvania State Troopers to return to next year’s camp and serve as junior counselors.

The eight were chosen for their exemplary leadership skills throughout the week.

“I’m really happy to come back,” Molinaro said. “It’s great because now I feel like people really look up to me and I have to set a better example than I did this year.”

“Now I just know that it’s getting more serious,” she added.