The 19th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival features 96 vendors and the event runs through Saturday night, with plenty of food, fun and entertainment.

PLYMOUTH — The 19th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival got off to a great start Friday with perfect weather, a near-record amount of vendors and love in the air.

“We’re all here because we all love this town,” said Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive. “And we are here to help the community of Plymouth.”

Eroh said she and her 30-member committee began planning for this year’s festival the day after last year’s event ended.

“And yesterday was very busy — my step counter registered more than 20,000 steps,” Eroh said. “This is my second year as President of Plymouth Alive and our committee is a well-oiled machine. The preparation leading up to today was basically flawless..

Eroh said one of the new additions to the festival is a Kids Zone, located on West Main Street on the lawn in front of the Wyoming Valley West High School. She it will feature a magician/balloon artist, a bouncy house and a lot more.

Mayor Frank Coughlin, who said he ordered up the perfect weather, said the Kielbasa Festival is like a family reunion, with people traveling back to the town to renew friendships and remember the good old days.

“The festival puts Plymouth in a positive light,” Coughlin said. “This is a town of god, hardworking people and a lot of great businesses. Plymouth is a great small town with a library, a post office, a historical society, specialty businesses and, most importantly, good people.”

The mayor said the festival is the best marketing tool the town could ever hope for.

“The Kielbasa Festival is a fun, safe, family oriented event,” Coughlin said. “And we get so many people to come here from out of the area.”

Scott Cannon, entertainment and social media director, said the festival brings people together.

“The festival showcases our businesses,” he said. “And it provides a huge sense of pride for everyone in town.”

Earl Cunningham, described as the festival committee’s Jack of all trades, stopped by the t-shirt tent to take a short break.

“Earl does everything we need him to do,” Eroh said. “There’s not a job too small or too big that Earl can’t handle.”

Eroh went on to say that the Kielbasa Festival provides Plymouth the chance to show off its heritage, history and hospitality for two days each August.

“For many of the bars and businesses on Main Street, it is their busiest weekend of the year,” Eroh said. “Our fire departments, churches and community organizations take advantage of the crowds to promote their fundraisers.”

Eroh said the festival allows families to come out and enjoy Main Street, have some good food, listen to live music and spend some quality time together in August.

“For Plymouth Alive, the Kielbasa Festival is our opportunity to raise as much money as possible to support our community organizations for the entire year,” she said.

Parade today at 11 a.m.

This year, the Kielbasa Festival Parade will be led by Grand Marshal Tom Jesso. The parade steps off at 11 a.m.

“Tom Jesso is the ultimate example of ‘service above self,’ and we are grateful and honored to announce he is the 2023 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival Parade Grand Marshal,” Eroh said.

Jesso, 71, worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years and he began caring for the Shawnee Cemetery in 2008, which he spearheaded becoming a non-profit organization — the Historic Shawnee Cemetery. Jesso created the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association, which has been caring for and maintaining the 13-plus acre site since 2008.

The big wedding

There will be a wedding at this year’s Kielbasa Festival: Kielbasa Man is getting married.

Sophia Kishka and Stash ‘Smokey’ Kielbasa will be “linked” together forever. Mayor Coughlin will perform the “double-ring” ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday Festival Schedule

The Sue Gryziec Memorial Band Shell

11 a.m. Kielbasa Festival Parade

2 p.m. Kielbasa Tasting Competition with the Polka Bandski

1:30-3:30 Stanky and the Coalminers

4:00-6:00 Leighann & Company

6:30-8:30 Kris and the Trainwrecks

9:00-11:00 The Lance Thomas Band

WVW Kids Zone Lawn

Saturday

3-5 p.m. Justin Credible Balloon Art

5 p.m. The Magic of Bill Dickson

6-9 p.m. The NonStopMusic Duo

