The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources brought Smokey the Bear to RiverFest in Nesbitt Park on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — A delayed RiverFest was held on Saturday in Nesbitt Park complete with musical entertainment, educational opportunities and Dragonboat Race practice.

The event was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back to Saturday due to inclement weather.

The annual celebration of the Susquehanna River in Nesbitt Park was to offer kayak and canoe tours, children’s activities, nature programs, live entertainment, and food vendors.

Dragonboat racers were also on hand practicing for Sunday’s annual races. The races will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.