PLYMOUTH — Have you ever had the urge to return to your hometown and just drive around to see how it has changed?

Well, I’m lucky enough to live close enough to my hometown and I often take the time to visit and drive through my old neighborhood and to tour the old haunts over and over.

Why? Because I can.

And I really value my roots — and to be able to go back to those streets and buildings and parks and places evoke all kinds of awesome memories that I always enjoy revisiting.

So this weekend’s 19th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival — which by the way, was another successful event — brought many Plymouth natives back to their roots and to their memories.

And I didn’t even have to fire up the Way Back Machine.

Over the last three days, I was in the Homeland quite often and I always took time to take a little Tour de Shawnee.

Here is a recap of my travels, some very real and some in my mind:

I started down Main Street, but quickly diverted up Cherry Street and over Church Street. I drove down the alley and came upon what used to be my pal Jimmy Bird’s backyard. I stopped and looked at the same tree that provided shade where he and I would have a pizza and an adult beverage or two before we headed out for the night to mingle.

Took a left on Church to Center Avenue and stared at the new Plymouth American Legion Post 463. But I remembered the old post home and its dining area and its hall where many weddings and parties were held. I also recalled the annual Plymouth Little League bazaar that was held in the parking lot — rides, games, fun were offered always.

Right onto Center Avenue and a quick left through the alley over to Gaylord Avenue. The alley that used to continue over to Girard Avenue and the Little League field is blocked off these days. I remember riding our bikes through that passageway to get to practice or a game. I will never forget that field — the press box and refreshment stand and the bleacher and the old mineshaft where we sat on top to enjoy the cool air flowing up from deep below.

And we would watch those games on that magnificent field, surrounded by a wooden fence with sponsors’ advertisements painted on each. Huber Field loomed beyond the fence. I could see the scoreboard and fieldhouse and I could hear Coach John “Snoggy” Mergo barking orders to his players and blowing that whistle that was always around his neck.

And that campus — two red brick buildings, connected by a second story walkway — and the winding sidewalks that faced Main Street and were shaded by those tall flowing trees. All that’s left of the Soldiers & Sailors statue out front and the field that once was hosted some great gridiron battles.

Now I weaved my way to Academy Street, left on Shawnee, two blocks and left on Second Street and I’m home again. Reynolds Street, where I grew up and we played all day — stocking ball, up-against, hide and seek, you name it. And in the winter, we went sleighriding and we built forts and we never got cold. My backyard was for Wiffle Ball and basketball and for picking plums, peaches and cherries off our trees as the aroma of two lilac trees filled the air.

The creek still runs behind my house. It’s where we escaped the heat and learned a lot about nature.

I drove over Second Street, past the 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll. I stopped to say a prayer. My dad is on there and my uncles are there too. I think I knew most of the brace men and women listed.

Then a short pause to stare at where Jack’s Market was. I always wonder if the store is still intact, or if it was remodeled. It doesn’t appear that it’s been occupied in years. But back in the day, this is where we visited a couple time as day for snacks, sodas, ice creams, baseball cards, pea shooters — Jack’s had it all.

I made a right on Nottingham Street and paused at what used to be the elementary school where I went to first grade. The stone wall is still there and the building is standing, but deteriorating. I could hear the kids laughing as they ran around the building before the bell rang.

Made a right onto Third Street and then right on Reynolds. Drove past Pointek’s, Balita’s, Rydzefski’s, Miklosi’s, Maslowski’s, Borsavage’s, Kunigonis’, Dopko’s, Haas’, Banash’s, Roman’s and Kraynak’s houses.

Talk about memories!

On “the hill,” high above Main Street and the 19th annual Kielbasa Festival, I was back to my future and enjoying every second of every memory as they came back again and again.

Call me sentimental. Tell me I’m living in the past.

All I know is that where I came from means everything to me and I will always cherish the places and the people I’ve met along the way.

And when the Polka Bandski played “Shawnee Will Shine Tonight” at Saturday’s Kielbasa Competition, it transported me right back to those days of hometown pride and supportive crowds.

Plymouth may not be the center of the universe, but it will always be the center of my world.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.