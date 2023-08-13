Arts in Motion summer camp concludes its season

Penelope, at right, played by Katie Thackara, reaches the end of her journey in a skit called ‘The Monsters of HodgePodge Forest.’

At one point during a song, the campers interpreted the words by ducking behind each other ‘to hide.’

During a karate demonstration, the young campers demonstrated the stance and punches they had learned.

As artist-in-residence Anna Malsky welcomed the parents and grandparents of her young campers to a celebration of the end of summer arts camp on Thursday, she read a poem she’d written — mentioning the pipe cleaners and giggles and little red megaphone that had been part of the last several weeks.

Then the kids took to the stage, showing why Arts in Motion is such an appropriate name for the summer program that Malsky runs in the Annamaly Gallery in the 900 Rutter Avenue complex in Forty Fort.

They didn’t just sing a song about a Great Big Moose who liked to drink lots of juice, or the “How Far I’ll Go” number from Disney’s “Moana.” They accompanied themselves with American Sign Language interpretations of those songs.

They performed different styles of dance to “Rainbow Connection” from 1979’s “The Muppet Movie” and to “I Like to Move It” from 2005’s “Madagascar.”

And those who had taken part in martial arts lessons, led by “Mr. Brandon” and “Mr. Dan” from the nearby Premier Karate, demonstrated their stances and kicks — as well as the respectful attitudes their instructors had nurtured.

“Are martial arts just for beating people up?” Mr. Brandon asked.

“No, sir!” the young people responded, loudly and in unison.

Yoga instructor “Mr. Patrick” also was on hand, to guidethe group through stretches they had learned. “Breathe in, breathe out,” he told them before leading them through a sun salutation.

The performances culminated with a skit called “The Monsters of HodgePodge Forest,” in which a young protagonist named Penelope, sent on an errand by her mother, encountered numerous unusual creatures, from a “petrifying monster” to a “tickling monster.”

Penelope was played by Katie Thackara of Wyoming, whose mother, Susan, said after the show she was delighted with the experiences 8-year-old Katie and her 5-year-old brother Alex had during the summer camp.

“Anna might give them a theme, but then she really encourages them gives them the freedom to express themselves,” Susan Thackara said.

The walls of the studio were covered with artwork the young campers had created over the past several weeks. Anna Malsky invited the families to take it all home.