Epilepsy Foundation to establish resource center

An admirer of the character Rocky Balboa, Mike Loughlin insisted on posing for a photo with a statue of the legendary boxer in Philadelphia.

Rena Rosenblum Loughlin, Mary Loughlin and Sally Smith, all representing the Northeast Region of the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania, stand in front of the building on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston where they hope to have a grand opening in January for the Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community and Resource Center.

“Live Like Mike, Live Like Mike, Live Like Mike.”

Michael Loughlin’s friends chanted that slogan — and wore it on their t-shirts — last October during the annual Walk to End Epilepsy at PNC Field.

The fund-raiser took place two months after Loughlin suffered a fatal, seizure-related accident at Camp Achieve, the summer camp where he had served as a counselor.

Children from that camp, and their families, helped pack All Saints Church in Plymouth for his crowded funeral Mass.

“There were 125 cars in the cemetery procession and 250 people at the luncheon afterward,” Loughlin’s mother, Mary Loughlin, remembered. “We were overwhelmed. People that he met at Camp Achieve … told us how he had changed their lives and gave them hope and confidence to do anything.

So, who was this Michael Loughlin, who inspired so many people?

“Mike was the best. He was the most amazing person,” said his wife, Rena Rosenblum Loughlin, who met and fell in love with him at Camp Achieve, where they had both been counselors. “He lived his best life. And his motto was, you fall down, you get back up.”

“He was a TSS worker,” Mary Loughlin said, “and he was a positive male role model for many boys.”

“We both loved the beach and the water,” Rena Loughlin said, recounting trips to Aruba, the Dominican Republic and other sunny places.

“He would go swimming, but he always had to be watched,” she said, explaining how she would be vigilant for signs of a seizure.

As the Aug. 19 anniversary of Loughlin’s death approaches, the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania, where both Rena Rosenblum Loughlin and Mary Loughlin work, is close to opening a resource center on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston,

The foundation has signed a three-year lease for a homey building where Mike Loughlin’s cherished dream of a center can come true.

“People with epilepsy are often isolated because they can’t drive or can’t work,” Rena Loughlin said. “But he saw how happy they were when they got together.”

The foundation has maintained an office in the Kirby Health Center, Mary Loughlin said, but that office is only open during the day, Mondays through Fridays. The resource center will be more conducive to socializing on evenings and weekends.

“It will be a place to hang out, with a pool table and video games, a large TV and game nights,” Mary Loughlin said.

“There will be space for educational conferences and support group meetings,” Rena Loughlin said. “And it will be a place for people with epilepsy to just be themselves, and not worry if they have a seizure.”

“We can have art therapy and music therapy and yoga and meditation. All these things break down stress and enhance your mental health,” Rena Loughlin continued, noting that the isolation people with epilepsy often experience can lead to anxiety and depression.”

Mary Loughlin also sees the site as a placefor transitional training for people with epilepsy, to help them prepare for college or the work force.

And if Scout troops or EMS workers or anyone else wanted to come and learn how to be helpful when someone is having a seizure, the women said the center could be a resource for them as well. Rena Loughlin, for example, learned how to cushion Mike’s head when he was having a seizure.

Her husband did not grew up with epilepsy. He had been a civil engineering student at Penn State University when he was stricken ill with viral encephalitis and meningitis in 2000, and that bout with sickness left him with epilepsy. Later, after a few years of therapy, he returned to school and earned a degree in education from Bloomsburg University.

“I thought I lost him when he was 20,” Mary Loughlin said. “I prayed, ‘please, God, not yet, not yet’ and I got 20 more years with him, plus two … and marrying Rena was the best thing that ever happened to him.”

“He was our warrior; he loved the movie ‘Gladiator,’ ” Rena Loughlin said, noting her husband, like the character played by Russell Crowe, was a fighter.

Rena and Mary Loughlin hope to be ready for a grand opening of the Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community and Resource Center in January. Before then, they expect to have the place painted, re-floored and furnished — and while they believe this year’s Walk to End Epilepsy, set for Oct. 21 at PNC Field, will raise thousands of dollars to help the cause, they would gladly accept donations of such needed items as folding chairs and tables, laptop computers, a refrigerator and stove, and help with replacement flooring and other repairs.

“We are writing grants for furniture and equipment,” Mary Loughlin said. “But we can always use more help.”

“If businesses want to help,” Foundation intern Sally Smith said, “it would be tax deductible.”

For more information about the Walk to End Epilepsy, or other ways to help. see efepa.org or call 570-592-1150.