Ceremony sees marker unveiled at the grave of Henry Brown

Civil War reenactor Mark Kahn bows his head out of respect during the Henry Brown marker dedication ceremony.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor served as keynote speaker at the Henry Brown marker dedication on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

This marker commemorates the life of Underground Railroad conductor Henry Brown, who died in 1884. His grave in the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery had been unmarked.

WILKES-BARRE — Many area residents don’t know that the Underground Railroad passed through our area, but it did.

A grave-marking ceremony Saturday at the Wilkes-Barre Cemetery, honored Henry Brown, a prominent free Black man who risked his life helping former slaves make their way to freedom in the mid-1800s.

Brown hid the runaway slaves in the basement of his Northampton Street home until it was time for them to take their next step toward freedom. He died in 1884, but his grave had remained unmarked.

Officials also pointed out to those attending that the cemetery had received some much needed attention in the last several years, making it a fitting resting place for Brown and others buried there.

Honoring a Hero

Kathleen Smith, of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of The American Revolution, was pleased to see nearly 100 people attending the ceremony.

“Preservation is very important,” she said. “Thanks to the community who donated to the marker, Henry Brown’s work will be remembered by future generations.”

Smith has said that the DAR learned of Brown’s story three years ago, and that his grave along the fence which separated Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery from Hollenback Cemetery was unmarked.

The group commissioned a headstone from Frank Grontkowski Monuments Inc. of Hanover Township, which briefly described Brown’s efforts and has an image of a man driving a horse-drawn wagon. Fundraisers were held to help pay for the marker.

State Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, the first person of color in Pennsylvania to be elected to a statewide row office, travelled to the area to attend Saturday’s event.

“It is an honor to be here to honor someone who I consider a hero,” DeFoor said of Brown. “He was an abolitionist, he was a businessman, he risked his life to help slaves during their long journey through the Underground Railroad.”

DeFoor said it is important for others to now tell that story to future generations, with many families having a “family storyteller” who recognized the importance of detailing family history.

That collective storyteller was found in Emerson Irving Moss, who wrote a book entitled “African-Americans in the Wyoming Valley, 1778-1990,” which included the story of Henry Brown’s heroic efforts, DeFoor said.

So, in a way, DeFoor said the event honored not only Henry Brown, but also Moss, who was willing to tell his story.

DeFoor also credited Constance Wynn, Moss’s niece who attended to celebrate the stories of Brown and of her uncle who was willing to put the story on paper.

Wynn is the founder of Rediscovering Ancestry through Culture and Education (RACE).

“I’m over the moon,” Wynn told the crowd. “I know how hard my uncle worked on this book.”

Wynn said Moss worked with eight other people on the book to ensure that brave people who went before them would not be forgotten.

“My legacy is to carry that on and to move it forward at all times, until the Lord calls me home,” she said. “And, hopefully there will then be someone else who will step into those shoes and do what needs to be done.”

Transcending unjust laws

Rev. Robert Zanicky of the First Presbyterian Church described Henry Brown as a man that “knew right from wrong, good from evil, and the law that transcends unjust laws.”

“A free Black man who along with precious few others stood against the social cultural grain of slavery and conducted himself with courage and helped to secure the liberty of Black slaves…,” he concluded.

Tony Brooks, a city councilman and director of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, told those attending that they were standing on hallowed ground.

He credited Mayor George Brown with staying true to a promise to remain committed to preserving city history.

Bill Lewis, of the city’s cemetery committee said he remembers riding by the cemetery as a youngster when it was filled with high grass and weeds.

Now, the cemetery grass is cut and the gravestones are clean and well maintained, Lewis said.

“I’m very happy to be part of the cemetery restoration committee, we have a great group of dedicated people,” George Brown said.

A collaborative effort

Brown said often when people make a decision to help, the results of that help are not immediately apparent.

“But, when Henry Brown took action, the results of his action were instantaneous, freeing people and giving them a new life that they hadn’t had before” he said.

Mayor Brown then read a proclamation which named Aug. 12 as Henry Brown Day in Wilkes-Barre.

The marker project was a collaboration between the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, the Sons of the Union Veterans, the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Committee, and Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education (also known as the RACE Team).