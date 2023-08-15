🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A judicial bench warrant was issued for a Lackawanna County man who failed to appear for a probation revocation hearing before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday.

Vough issued the bench warrant for Roy John Yanvary, 48, of Belmont St., Carbondale.

Yanvary was sentenced by Vough on Jan. 31, 2020, to one-to-23 months on a charge of selling obscene sexual materials and two years probation for unlawful dissemination of intimate image when he posted explicit pictures of an ex-girlfriend.

Posting of explicit pictures of an ex-partner is commonly known as revenge porn.

Luzerne County detectives charged Yanvary in August 2019, after the woman reported he sent nude pictures of her to his friends via Facebook Messenger. Yanvary sent the pictures after their 10 month relationship ended in April 2019.

During Yanvary’s sentencing hearing in January 2020, the woman said she was unaware Yanvary took pictures of her while she slept.

After Yanvary was released from the county correctional facility, his probation term was transferred to Lackawanna County as he resided in Carbondale.

According to the a probation violation report filed June 27, Yanvary failed to meet regularly with his assigned probation officr, was evicted from his apartment in Carbondale and failed to notify his probation officer of an address change and has not completed court ordered mental health evaluation.

Yanvary further contacted the woman via social media in violation of Vough’s sentence not to have any contact with her.