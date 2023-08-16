🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — Tomorrow will be a big day for one local mullet-sporting child.

Kamden “The Kammander” Cunningham of Swoyersville has been competing in the USA Mullet Championships and Wednesday morning he is expected to find out on national television if he is crowned the nation’s Kids Mullet Contest champion.

The results of the contest, which will air live on Fox and Friends at 7:45 a.m., will mark the end of a long journey for 5-year-old Cunningham.

And not only will he find out whether he wins, but Kamden and the other two finalists of the contest will also be featured live on air via video chat.

Despite the pressure and nerves, Kamden’s mother Kelsey Cunningham says he’s very excited for his big day.

“I don’t think he’s nervous at all because he’s fine with whatever he gets, but he is very convinced that he is going to win,” she said.

The winner of the contest is based on public voting, judges’ scores, and funds raised for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors — a nonprofit that builds and remodels injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes for critically injured United States Military Veterans returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan.

In just a little over one month since voting began on July 12, Cunningham raised over $8,200 for the nonprofit during his campaign.

It’s a cause near and dear to Kamden’s heart.

According to a post on a Facebook page dedicated to his campaign, Kamden has plenty of idols in his life that have served in the military.

The post states: “This. This is my why. It’s not just about a mullet competition. It’s about the veterans. I have other family members that have served, but two of the most important men in my life are veterans. We’re not just raising money for just another random cause, but for something we’re passionate about because our family showed us how selfless they can be.”

If he is crowned the winner of the Kids Mullet Contest, Kamden will receive a trophy, a cash prize, and, of course, bragging rights.