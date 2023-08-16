🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (Board) Wednesday announced that it will hold a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 21, to take public comment on the renewal of the Category 1 Slot Machine Operator License for Downs Racing, LP, operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. and it will be held at the: Plains Township Fox Hill Firehouse No.2, 50 2nd St., Plains Township.

Citizens, public officials and community groups can choose to speak or submit written testimony. The hearing is open to the public.

Individuals who wish to provide in-person or written testimony should visit the board’s website — gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov — and choose the special link on the homepage for more information and registration.

Persons wishing to provide comment will need to register ahead of time.

The deadline for registration to speak or submit written testimony is noon on Monday, Sept. 18.

A listing of all government officials, community groups and individuals who have registered to speak at this hearing will be posted on the Board’s website beginning the week prior to the hearing and it will be updated daily.

Written comments can be submitted directly through the board’s website.

For those who wish to do so by email, fax or mail, they can be submitted as outlined below:

• E-mail: [email protected]

• Fax: 717-265-7416

• Mail: PA Gaming Control Board

303 Walnut St./5th Fl. Commonwealth Tower

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Attention: Board Clerk

According to information provided by the Pa. Gaming Control Board, pursuant to Section 1326 of the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act, all licenses are subject to periodic renewal. The renewal application must include an update of the information since its last renewal.

To implement the renewal requirement, the Board utilizes a two-step process:

• First, a public input hearing is held before the Director of the Board’s Office of Hearings and Appeals for the purpose of receiving documentary evidence, hearing testimony and building a record which the Board will use in its licensing decision.

The hearing record, along with a report from the Director of Hearings and Appeals, will be transmitted to the Board.

• The second step is to hold a separate public hearing in Harrisburg at a later date where representatives of the casino licensee will offer evidence and oral arguments. At that time, the Board members can ask additional questions.

The burden is on the renewal applicant to establish and demonstrate, by clear and convincing evidence, its eligibility and suitability for renewal of a gaming license.

During the hearing, the renewal applicant will be given the opportunity to demonstrate, among other things, its good character, honesty and integrity; compliance with its statement of conditions; as well as provide evidence on tax revenue generated; jobs created; success in implementing its diversity plan; and involvement in the surrounding communities.

Following this proceeding, the Board will ultimately determine whether the licensee remains eligible and suitable consistent with the laws of the Commonwealth and are otherwise qualified to have the license renewed for a five-year period.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.