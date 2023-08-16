🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — President Joe Biden will travel to Scranton on Thursday to privately pay his respects to the late Ellen Casey and the Casey family.

The White house released a brief statement announcing the President’s visit:

“On Thursday, August 17, the President will travel to Scranton, Pennsylvania to privately pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey in advance of a viewing at St. Peter’s Cathedral.”

On Monday, President Biden issued a statement on Mrs. Casey’s passing:

“On the many trips I’ve taken home to Scranton over the decades, one of the things I’ve looked forward to most was the chance to visit or talk with Ellen Casey — I truly loved her.

“I’ve often said that everything important I learned in life, I learned in Scranton and you didn’t have to look any further than Ellen Casey to know why.

“To spend just a few minutes with Ellen was to get a lifetime’s education in Scranton values. Honesty. Decency. Integrity. Character. They were non-negotiable. It was who you were. Kindness was not a sign of weakness — it was a sign of strength.

“And no one was more kind. Hard work was expected. Family always came first. But life was about serving others. Public service was a public trust — an opportunity to help others and change lives for the better.”

Virginia McGregor, a lifelong friend of the Casey and Biden families, and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti spoke about the President’s visit.

“Knowing President Biden as I do, it would have been an even bigger surprise if he didn’t come to pay his respects to Mrs, Casey and her family,” McGregor said. “They have been such long time friends and President Biden has always said that everything important he has learned in life, he learned in Scranton.”

McGregor said the Caseys, Bidens and McGregors all lived within a few blocks of each other on North Washington Avenue in Scranton.

”Ellen Casey never talked about politics — I doubt she did even with President Biden,” McGregor said. “It was always about family, kids, grandchildren.”

President Biden has always stayed in close contact with Mrs. Casey and her family over the years.

“President Biden would always ask about the kids and family,” Mrs. Casey was the center of our neighborhood. Joe Biden is the kind of guy who tells you about his values and he also shows you that in his actions. He ha never forgotten his Scranton roots.”

Mayor Cognetti said Biden’s visit fits the same pattern that he’s always followed for decades.

“The President always comes home to Scranton at times like this,” Cognetti said. “It’s wonderful that he is coming, but not surprising at all. I am happy for the family that he is coming home to pay his respects to Mrs. Casey and her family. Mrs. Casey has meant so much to the region and the state.”

More from President Biden’s statement on Mrs. Casey’s passing:

“She and Bob raised their eight children with those values, passing along a devotion to family and serving others.

“Growing up just a few blocks from the big Irish Catholic Casey household on Washington Avenue, I admired them from a young age. I got to know Ellen as an adult when I became a Senator, and I came to respect her even more. I watched the resolute and loving support she offered her husband, Pennsylvania’s former governor. I saw the work as she did as First Lady in literacy and breast cancer. And later, I saw the extraordinary young man she raised, my friend Bobby, become one of the most effective and respected members of the United States Senate.

“Ellen Casey lived a life of extraordinary dignity and grace. Jill and I will miss her dearly, never more so than on our trips back to Scranton. We’re grateful to her and Bob for giving the world so many wonderful children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, to carry on the Casey family legacy and values. Our hearts are with them today.

Mrs. Casey, mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and widow of the late Gov. Robert P. Casey, died Friday after a brief illness, her family said.

Mrs. Casey, 91, died at Regional Hospital of Scranton, a statement released by the Casey family added.

“We are mourning the loss of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” the statement said. “She was the center of our family, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

A Scranton native, the former Ellen Harding served as First Lady of Pennsylvania during her husband’s administration, from 1987 to 1995. She was a graduate of what is now Marywood University.

The Caseys were married for nearly a half century, until Gov. Casey’s passing in 2000, and had eight children.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.