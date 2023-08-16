🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Barring any last minute legal setbacks, the homicide trial of Peter J. Gillis accused in the June 2020 fatal shooting of Robert F. Kile Sr. remains on schedule to begin next month.

Luzerne County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans said during a status conference Wednesday the only item left to be turned over to Gillis’ attorney, Bernard John Brown, is a ballistics report.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said jury will be selected Sept. 8 with the trial to begin Sept. 11.

Gillis, 60, stands accused with fatally shooting Kile, 57, in Exeter Township on June 19, 2020. Gillis is facing an open count of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

Court records say Gillis and Kile, who was an Exeter Township supervisor and second assistant fire chief at Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire company, were in a long standing dispute about property.

An autopsy revealed Kile suffered 10 gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the driveway of Gillis’ residence at 2395 Route 92 where a .223-caliber rifle was seized from the home.

Surveillance cameras on Gillis’ house recorded the shooting, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing held before District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston.

During the preliminary hearing, Brown claimed the shooting was self-defense as Kile threatened to shoot Gillis.