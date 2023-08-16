🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Wilkes-Barre was indicted by a federal grand jury of robbing a branch of M&T Bank in Stroud Township, Monroe County, last month.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges Damen Jarod Drakeford, 29, robbed the M&T Bank branch at 900 N. Ninth St., on July 14.

The charges against Drakeford resulted from an investigation by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Drakeford was arrested by Stroud Area Regional Police following a pursuit that ended in a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on July 14.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting.