Kamden Cunningham, 5, of Swoyersville, finished third in the 2023 USA Kids Mullet Championships.

WILKES-BARRE — No one ever thought that when Karson Cunningham decided to cut his younger brother’s hair, that it would lead to a third-place finish in the USA Mullet Championships.

But Kelsey Cunningham, mother of Karson and Kamden “The Kammander,” said that’s exactly what happened.

Kevin Begola, founder of USA Mullet Championship, made the announcement on the organization’s Facebook page:

“We just announced our 2023 Kids Mullet Champion Rory live on Fox & Friends this morning! Congratulations to Rory and to our Top 3 finishers.

“This was an epic year, and we cannot thank the mullet community enough for all that you have done.

To watch the communities rally behind their kid was unbelievable, and we really hope you made some great memories and had some fun along the way — Thank you!”

Rory Ehrlich, 6 of Montgomery County, finished first and received $5,000; Ezekiel Arita, 3 of Hawaii, was second and got $1,000; “The Kammander” received $500 for his third-place finish. The competition saw more than 1,000 entrants ages 1 through 12.

Kamden and Kelsey Facetimed with Fox & Friends to find out the results.

“We were pretty nervous,” Kelsey said.

Back to the haircut and how Kamden ended up with his mullet. Kelsey said Carson, her middle child, wasn’t fond of Kamden’s long hair and he decided to give him a haircut. So while his mom was downstairs doing laundry, Karson took nose-hair scissors and started cutting Kamden’s hair.

“Karson told me he didn’t want Kamden to have long hair anymore,” Kelsey said. “We had to take Kamden to Steve Tippins at Barber Bros Barber Shop in Exeter to straighten it out. Kamden looked at some pictures at the barber shop and he chose a mullet cut.”

As Kelsey said, since that day, it’s been “an exciting ride” for the family.

“Kamden has been given some amazing opportunities along the way,” she said. “He’s done so many interviews and the publicity has been all over the place.”

And his mom said that Kamden learned about giving back to the community. Kamden sold lemonade and he hosted “The Kammander’s Final Konquest” — a bazaar-type event at the Swoyersville American Legion on Shoemaker Street where kids enjoyed a bouncy house, a dunk tank and face painting and of course, a cold glass of lemonade.

In just over one month, Kamden raised $8,767.90 that will be donated to Jared Allen’s Wounded Warriors, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes for combat wounded veterans.

“Kamden is a little upset that he didn’t win this year’s contest, but he’s really happy he raised the money,” Kelsey said. “He told me he was happy that he raised so much money and he told me to thank everybody who supported him.”

And Kamden added, “I’m going to win the contest next year.”

USA Mullet Championships

founder praises Kamden

Kevin Begola, founder of the USA Mullet Championships, 2023 marked another great contest.

“And we were blown away by the competition and the overall battle that these kids and the parents went through,” Begola said. “It was not easy, but we know a ton of memories were made along the way and these kids had a blast.”

Begola said Kamden was “epic” during this contest, and he won over the hearts of so many.

“To see the community rally behind him and see how much he loves sporting his mullet is really awesome,” Begola said. “For a kid to rock a mullet, they have to live that care-free lifestyle, and Kamden truly does this. He even got to throw out the first pitch at a local baseball game! How cool is that?”

Begola said Kamden and his mom really embraced the contest and helped give back along the way. He said as a group, the Mullet community and parents/communities were able to push past $175,000 raised for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors — https://homesforwoundedwarriors.com.

“We were blown away by this and it was really something we are proud to see,” Begola said.

Kamden to kindergarten

Kelsey said Kamden will start kindergarten at Dana Street Elementary after Labor Day.

“Kamden truly has a personality like no other,” she said. “I wish that could have been judged.”

And she said Kamden, at age 5, knows that he is helping other people.

“And that’s really important,” she said. “He said maybe he can double what he raised this year.”

Kamden took the mound at Friday night’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game to toss the ceremonial first pitch.

“Kamden wants to keep the mullet,” Kelsey said. “He doesn’t want to change his hairstyle. He likes it long in the back.”

The contest is based on public voting and judges’ scores.

Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors

Foundation mission — to raise money to build and remodel injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free homes for our critically injured United States Military Veterans returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan.

He wanted to say thank you to every soldier in the only way that Jared knows how. By embracing the conflict and making a positive life-changing difference in the lives of those who need it most, Jared and his JAH4WW will help make life for wounded vets just a little bit easier.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.