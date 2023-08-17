🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A homicide trial resumed in Luzerne County Court on Thursday following the previous day’s unexpected document dump by prosecutors.

Wellington Ramirez and Keliana Jiminez are facing a jury trial before Judge David W. Lupas. He had granted the defense a day off to allow attorneys Theron J. Solomon and Caelie M. Sweigert time to review in excess of 600 pages given to them by prosecutors Wednesday morning.

Ramirez, 28, of Freeland, and Jiminez, 21, of Hazleton, were charged by Hazleton City police for their role in the fatal shooting of Felix Dini, 22, and injuring Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz, known as Chi Chi, in the area of 199 S. Wyoming St. on Oct. 7, 2022. Dini died three days later at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Crystal Magno, who conducted the autopsy, testified Dini died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Solomon and Sweigert were provided the 600 plus pages of material by assistant district attorneys Daniel Mulhern, Anthony Cardone and Benjamin Green early Wednesday.

In reviewing several of the documents in the limited time he had, Solomon said the documents appear to contradict the testimony of the prosecution’s key witness, Reyes-Cruz, who testified Tuesday.

Lupas said he will allow Reyes-Cruz to be called to testify a second time to be questioned by whatever Solomon learned from the 600 plus documents.

Reyes-Cruz was designated as a material witness earlier this week subject to bail conditions, which requires him to be available to testify when requested.

Reyes-Cruz, when he testified Tuesday, said he was with Dini driving to a store to purchase a video game controller when they stopped to buy marijuana. Reyes-Cruz said Dini got out of the vehicle and got into a scuffle with Ramirez.

Reyes-Cruz said he approached the fight when he heard Ramirez say, “shoot him,” resulting in Jiminez getting a firearm she gave to a man known as “Yendri,” reportedly an undocumented immigrant.

During Thursday morning’s proceedings, Hazleton Police Det. Mario Howey testified to surveillance cameras in the area of South Wyoming and Noble streets where Dini and Reyes-Cruz suffered gunshot wounds.

With Howey on the witness stand, Green played video footage from cameras that showed a black Acura at the scene of the shooting and speeding away on Noble Street. A man believed to be the shooter was captured by surveillance cameras getting into the Acura before it flees the scene.

Hazleton Police Det. Sgt. David Rodick testified he spoke with Reyes-Cruz at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton 15 minutes after he sustained four gunshot wounds. During the quick interview, Rodick said Reyes-Cruz identified those involved in the shooting as Jiminez, Yendri and a man named Louis.

Three days after the shooting and at a different hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Rodick said Reyes-Cruz identified Ramirez, Jiminez and Yendri.

After Jiminez was arrested, Rodick said she admitted to being at the scene and identified the shooter as Yendri, who fled to Bronx, N.Y., and is wanted for a homicide in the Dominican Republic.

Ramirez and Jiminez are charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.