AVOCA — President Joe Biden has always spoken highly of Ellen Casey. On Thursday he did so on his way to her wake.

Biden, 80, returned to his hometown to pay his respects and to say goodbye to his lifelong friend, the former First Lady of Pennsylvania, who died last week at the age of 91.

At a brief meeting with local and national media at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Biden said Mrs. Casey “played an enormous role, not just in my life, but in everyone’s.”

She was the widow of former Gov. Robert P. Casey, and mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

A Scranton native, the former Ellen Harding served as First Lady of Pennsylvania during her husband’s administration, from 1987 to 1995. She was a graduate of what is now Marywood University.

The Caseys were married for nearly a half century, until Gov. Casey’s passing in 2000, and had eight children.

“Every time I’d go to Scranton over the years, I stopped to see her. She was a friend. She was an incredible woman — decent, honorable,” Biden said.

Mrs. Casey “loved with a fearlessness and tenderness that was incredible,” he added. “That was the Irish of her. She was just incredible.”

Whirlwind visit

Biden’s plane touched down in Avoca at 12:39 p.m. After the traveling media exited the plane, Biden emerged and walked to the media and spoke with the pool for roughly three minutes and then entered the presidential limousine, “The Beast,” at 12:52 p.m.

The motorcade began rolling at 12:53 p.m. and headed to St. Peter’s Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton, arriving at 1:07 p.m. There, Biden privately paid his respects

Traveling with Biden to St. Peter’s Cathedral were: Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President & Director of Oval Office Operations; Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President & Press Secretary; Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President & Director of Communications; Ryan Harper, Special Assistant to the President & NSC Deputy Chief of Staff.

Biden emerged from Saint Peter’s Cathedral at 1:45 p.m. He shook hands with a few people at the front door before walking down the stairs to “The Beast,” waving to a few dozen onlookers before he got into the car.

Biden’s motorcade arrived back at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport at 2:21 p.m. As Biden entered Air Force One, he turned around and waved.

As the motorcade glided through Scranton on the return trip to the airport, dozens of onlookers captured the movement from the sidewalk on their smart phones.

The motorcade also slowly drove by what is believed to be Biden’s favorite sandwich shop — Hank’s Hoagies — after driving by his childhood home on North Washington Avenue. Dozens of onlookers stood close by on the sidewalk throughout all of this, though, one construction worker was seen giving a thumbs down with both hands.

Earlier remarks

Before departing for Pennsylvania, Biden spoke briefly at Joint Base Andrews.

Biden began to highlight a quote about Michelangelo, relating something that his sister would often say. He said that he and his sister were discussing Mrs. Casey and that she reminded him of the quote about the Italian Renaissance artist:

“He saw the angel in the marble and carved him to set it free,” Biden said. “That’s what she did with everybody. I mean she really did if you knew her.”

Biden said that he’s known the Casey family “for the bulk of my life.”

“I don’t remember when I didn’t know the Caseys,” Biden added. “And Bobby’s (U.S. Sen. Bob Casey) dad was older than me and I’m older than Bobby. We lived not far from one another. He was on Wyoming Avenue and I lived on North Washington Avenue. We went to the same parish.”

Biden said Mrs. Casey was an “incredible woman and she raised an enormously successful decent family.”

He repeated something he said in his statement that was released after Mrs. Casey’s death on Friday.

“All of the values I learned, I learned them here in Scranton,” Biden said. “And she was the embodiment of them.”

Biden said he is not attending Friday’s funeral to prevent attendees from having to go through Secret Service security.

“I’d mess everything up,” he said, later adding he would “become an impediment.”

“I just want to show my respect for the family,” he said.

