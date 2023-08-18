🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — The extensive sewage problems that plagued the Crestwood Secondary Center last spring are getting an important fix this week. Asked about expected work at the regular monthly School Board meeting, Solicitor Jack Dean said a needed hole has been excavated and grinder pump and related material will be installed this week.

The board approved the purchase of the pump for $30,000 in June and contracted Yannuzzi, Inc. to install it for $120,000. The pump will allow the district to bypass a badly decayed sewer line, fixing one of the big causes of the problem. Future work will still have to be done on a separate decaying terra cotta line. Yannuzzi’s contract requires that the pump be installed and working by the start of school Aug. 24.

The board also authorized attorney Ray Wendolowski to initiate a reverse property tax appeal on two parcels of land in White Haven. The district believes the properties should have a higher assessed value. Dean said like other districts in the area Crestwood uses a company that regularly checks property sales and determines when property values may have risen enough to justify a reverse appeal. The company only gets paid if an appeal is successfully filed, taking part of the increased amount of property taxes. The property in question is being used by Standard Farms to legally grow medical marijuana.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement with Amy Hummel as occupational therapist at $60 per hour for 2023-24.

• Accepted the resignations of para-educators Dawn Wenzel and Melissa Fisher, special education teacher Laura Rogan and food service worker Richell Rinehimer.

• Added as full-time day-to-day substitutes at $150 per day Leah Mulholland, Lori Kreps, Lisa Ragan, Paige Jaslar, Kelly Belanchick and Kelly Allen.

• Appointed Nancy Saake as part time general food service worker at $18.32 per hour after a 60 day probationary period, and Bene Richie as part-time para educator at $17.51 after the 60-day probationary period.

• Set June 1, 2024 as graduation day for the coming school year.

• Appointed Pasqual Calabrese as assistant junior high boys soccer coach at $4,677.

• Approved payment for work by C&D waterproofing on the gymnasium at a total cost of $22,494.

• Approved payment to Bartush Signs for the front sign at the secondary campus for $16,040.

• Approved the purchase of 449 Chromebook computers for a total cost of $85,334 from ChromebookParts.com.

• Approved an agreement with BSN for a district “spirit” store at no cost to the district.

